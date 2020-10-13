Samsung Galaxy tablet deals drop to record low prices this week

It's that time again, and Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in full swing. If you're looking for a cheap tablet you're in luck. We've seen Samsung Galaxy tablet deals hitting the shelves over the past couple of months thanks to new releases, however these latest offers are dropping prices down to their lowest positions ever.

That means there's never been a better time to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Tab A or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. With prices starting at just $99.99, there are some excellent discounts up for grabs right now.

That low price currently sits on the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A, but if you're looking for a larger display you'll also find the 10-inch version available for $100 off. That brings the previously $279 tablet down to just $179.99 in the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet deals - an excellent price for a 64GB tablet with plenty of premium features like Dolby Atmos audio.

However, if you're after a tablet more geared towards productivity and high quality streaming, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the way to go. The 256GB model would have previously set you back $729.99, but you can pick it up for just $579.99 this week.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these deals, but you can pick up a 30 day free trial to see you through the big sale this week. We're rounding up all these Samsung Galaxy tablet deals just below, but you'll find plenty more offers in the UK and Australia further down the page as well.

This week's best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch: $147 $99.99 at Amazon

The 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is perfect if you want to be able to surf the web, browse your emails, and stream some Netflix without the footprint of the larger 10.1-inch version (also on sale right now). You're saving big here with a nice little reduction if you're picking up a cheap tablet this Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch: $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

This $100 saving on the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A brings the final cost back down to its lowest ever price. That was from back in December 2019, and we haven't seen a return to this position yet in 2020. You're getting plenty of storage for everyday use here, as well as Dolby Atmos audio and a 10.1-inch FHD display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $729.99 $579.99 at Amazon

Grab the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for just $579.99 right now at Amazon. That's $20 cheaper than its lowest all time price, making this a standout Prime Day deal in our books. 256GB will be plenty of space for a good amount of apps, files, and larger downloads (so your on the go Netflix collection will be safe here).

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

If you're looking for more Samsung Galaxy tablet deals you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

