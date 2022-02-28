Samsung Galaxy S22 now available at Visible with $200 gift card

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has landed at Visible Wireless this week with a $200 gift card up for grabs for new customers.

To be eligible, simply port your number over to Visible and buy a device outright at its online phone store. Retailing for $816 upfront, this device is a great pairing with Visible's excellent super-cheap 5G unlimited plan - which can be had for as little as $25 per month using the carrier's Party Pay feature.

While pricey upfront, utilizing this feature (and others) at Visible means you'll be paying well under half what you'd normally pay per month at a major carrier. You're essentially paying unlocked prices for the device here but definitely saving on your plan in the long term - plus, bagging a $200 gift card to boot. Put together, this is definitely one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market currently.

The gift card in this promotion is a prepaid MasterCard, meaning you can redeem it at nearly any store online. While not one of the biggest savings for Galaxy S22 deals overall this week, this gift card is a great little addition if you're going to be buying a case, charger, or maybe even a pair of wireless earbuds to use with your new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22: $814, plus $200 gift card with switch at Visible

Switch over to Visible Wireless this week and you get a $200 gift card on the house when you buy a new Galaxy S22. While you're paying full price for the device here, Visible's cheap 5G unlimited data plan means you save a ton of cash in the long term. The gift card here is also a great bonus and perfect if you're going to treat yourself to a nice case or any number of useful accessories.

