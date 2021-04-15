RBC Heritage 2021 live stream: how to watch PGA golf online from anywhere

There's no rest for the wicked, as Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners and Will Zalatoris return to action at the RBC Heritage, with reigning champion Webb Simpson defending his crown on HHI. Still recovering from the thrills and spills from last weekend's Augusta action? We've got the perfect tonic - more golf! Follow our guide as we explain how to get an RBC Heritage live stream and watch all the PGA golf action unfold from anywhere.

DJ enters his home-state tournament as the favorite. Though the world No. 1 endured a disappointing Masters, failing to make the cut. And competition will be fierce at Harbour Town Golf Links, famous for its tight greens.

The RBC Heritage has attracted a stellar field, including five of the world's top 10. Some of the star names include Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton, though big things will also be expected from breakout sensation Zalatoris, the runner-up in his maiden Masters.

Corey Conners also shone last weekend, while Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer and Sergio Garcia ran Simpson close here last year, the reigning champion leaving it late to surge to the top with five birdies on the last seven holes.

Read on as we explain how to watch the RBC Heritage online and get a PGA Tour golf live stream from anywhere.

More sports on your screen: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch an RBC Heritage live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch an RBC Heritage golf live stream, including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but note that if you're currently abroad, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that lets you watch the golf online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2021 RBC Heritage: live stream PGA golf in the US

In the US, RBC Heritage coverage is shared by the Golf Channel and CBS The Golf Channel is offering live coverage of rounds 1 and 2 and the early action from rounds 3 and 4, with CBS taking over with live coverage of the latter stages of rounds 3 and 4, including the tournament finale. How to watch RBC Heritage online without cable We think the best deal in town for cable-cutting golf fans is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's a much cheaper alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the golf without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. You can also tap into CBS's coverage via new streamer Paramount Plus, which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. The great news is that it also has a 7-day free trial with which you can give it a go without cost. And if you've got NBC with cable, you just need to head to the Golf Channel website and log-in with details of your TV provider for a live stream. Watch RBC Heritage online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

RBC Heritage live stream UK: how to watch PGA golf online today

UK-based golf fans likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage in Blighty - and the same is true of the RBC Heritage. Live coverage of the tournament is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from April 15-18. Featured Groups coverage starts at 5.30pm BST for rounds 1 and 2, ahead of full coverage going on-air at 8pm, while for rounds 3 and 4 live coverage starts at 5pm. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

More sport: here's how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch the RBC Heritage: PGA golf live stream in Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that RBC Heritage coverage is split between Golf Channel and TSN. Golf Channel has exclusive rights to rounds 1 and 2, while TSN joins the party when things heat up for rounds 3 and 4. Unfortunately, a quick look at logging in to watch the Golf Channel online through a cable provider doesn't reveal any Canadian options, with Bell, Rodgers and other big telecoms players not being listed, so it looks like it's cable-or-bust on Thursday and Friday. On a more positive note, cord-cutters can subscribe to TSN Direct on a streaming-only basis from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream golf coverage just like you would at home.

Related: how to get an F1 live stream from anywhere

RBC Heritage live stream 2021: how to watch PGA Tour golf in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can watch an official live stream of the RBC Heritage 2021 on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1 and 2, and 3am for the final two rounds. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Masters 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a golf live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.