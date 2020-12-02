PS5 storage could be worryingly expensive, if this 2TB NVMe SSD is anything to go by

Though the option isn’t available yet, the PS5’s internal storage can be expanded by popping off the side panel and installing in an NVMe SSD – however, it could prove to be an expensive upgrade.

Sony hasn’t specified which NVMe SSD will be compatible with the PS5 yet, but we do know that the drives will have to match if not beat the existing internal drives specifications. That means they’ll need to use the PCIe 4.0 interface and are capable of at least 5.5.GB/s transfer speeds.

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD meets those requirements, however, it comes with an eye-watering price tag of £444 at Scan (around $592). The 1TB version still costs £220 (about $296), which is a similar price point to the Xbox Series X proprietary Seagate 1TB Expansion Card.

Of course, this is a top of the line NVMe SSD, and there are cheaper ones available, but solid-state storage continues to remain prohibitively expensive and shows no sign of dropping anytime soon.

Tight squeeze

The PS5 only has 667.2GB of usable storage, so you’ll need to expand its memory sooner rather than later. PS5 games can't be stored on an external hard drive or external SSD either, only PS4 games, but Sony has said it's looking into supporting this.

With more games increasing in size (we’re looking at you Call of Duty), it’s going to be a balancing act when it comes to storage management for the foreseeable future. It could prove costly, then, if you really want to expand the PS5’s storage in a significant way.

Today's best Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X deals Seagate Storage Expansion... Amazon Prime $219.99 View Seagate Storage Expansion... Microsoft US $219.99 View Seagate Storage Expansion... Best Buy $219.99 View Seagate Storage Expansion... Newegg $219.99 View Show More Deals