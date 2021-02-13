Presidents' Day sales unleash a massive range of Xbox deals this weekend

We've seen a good supply of Xbox game deals over the last few weeks, but with the Presidents' Day sales upon us, it seems a number of retailers are doubling down on their discounts. We've spotted a massive range of Xbox deals hitting the shelves this weekend, with savings on everything from Xbox Series X launch titles to super cheap Xbox One titles that might be missing from your collection.

Microsoft's 25% off sale is discounting a number of titles, dropping Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War down to the lowest price round at just $44.99 (was $59.99). However, head over to Best Buy and you'll find some super low prices on the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

If, however, you're looking to plug some holes in your library, we'd recommend checking out Amazon's latest Xbox deals. This sale is offering three featured titles for the price of two, which can save you some serious cash as well.

You'll find all of these Xbox game deals just below, but be sure to check out all the other Presidents' Day sales happening this weekend for more savings.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap game deals in your region.

Xbox Series X: check latest stock updates at Amazon

The consoles themselves won't be participating in this weekend's Presidents Day sales with stock levels running so low. We'd keep an eye out, though, as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves and you'll need to be front of the line when they do to grab one.

Xbox Series S: check latest stock updates at Amazon

We've seen the Xbox Series S in stock far more often than the main Series X console. If you're still in the market for the super cheap $299 machine, then, we'd recommend keeping a close watch on the next stock update.

Presidents' Day sales: Xbox Series X game deals

Borderlands 3: $29.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Borderlands 3 has been a super cheap pick up for a while, but now it's back down to its lowest price yet at Best Buy. Optimized for Xbox Series X, this older title will still run with next-gen specs on the new console as well.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $59.99 $19.88 at Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a sensation at launch in 2019. Now that it's received an Xbox Series X optimization, then, this $19.88 price tag at Walmart offers excellent value on the action RPG.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has certainly seen its fair share of discounts over the past month. However, you'll find it for an excellent $20 discount at Best Buy right now - great news if you didn't take advantage of the savings over the last few weeks.

Watch Dogs Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Watch Dogs Legion is another Ubisoft title that's seen heavy discounts since it launched alongside the next-generation of consoles. You'll find a $30 discount on the dystopian RPG at Best Buy this weekend.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

We were previously seeing Immortals Fenyx Rising discounted to between $35 and $40, but Best Buy has just cut that price all the way down to this record low $29.99. That's great value for an open world adventure with plenty of laughs.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2: $39.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

If you're after a little nostalgia, this remaster of the first two titles in the iconic Tony Hawk series is down to just $29.99 at Microsoft. That's a $10 discount, and a fantastic price for the fastest selling instalment in the franchise.

Madden NFL 21: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Now that the season has ended and the Super Bowl all swept up, you might be missing out on all that touchdown action. This $30 discount on Madden NFL 21 means you can get back onto the field for just $29.99 this weekend.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on Yakuza: Like A Dragon at Best Buy this weekend. That's a great discount on the Series X optimized title, offering a price just $5 away from the lowest recorded cost yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: $59.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Microsoft has the best price on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in this weekend's Presidents' Day sales. This $44.99 sales price is the lowest around, and certainly the cheapest we've seen so far.

You'll also find a range of Xbox One games on sale right now, with discounts across cheaper titles that aren't optimized for Xbox Series X yet.

