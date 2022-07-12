Portable monitors are finally becoming affordable thanks to this Prime Day deal

Most of us have been in a situation where we'd prefer to look at our content on a bigger screen, whether that's during a work commute, or at a temporary desk as we're trying to finish off a project.

Fortunately, portable monitors have been dropping in price thanks to Prime Day, so there's no reason to buy one to see whether it can fit in your workflow on your Laptop or Mac, alongside your quick gaming sessions wherever you may be.

I've found myself in this situation, where I'd be on the train to London for example, playing Sonic Origins on my Nintendo Switch, but wanting to play on a bigger display. Arzopa's 15.6-inch display can solve this by connecting to my Switch through its USB-C port and mini-HDMI thanks to an extra dongle in my bag, and I can see Angel Island Zone in its 1080p glory.

The best Arzopa 15.6" Portable Monitor Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Arzopa 15.6'' 1080P Portable Monitor: £179.99 £143.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - If you wanted an external monitor to take with you with no fuss, this is a great choice. However, it's also perfect to connect it to a Switch or a Steam Deck for gaming with a bigger display when you're commuting.

(opens in new tab) Arzopa 15.6'' 1080P Portable Monitor: $169.99 $132.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It comes attached with a stand that also acts as a cover for the display, so you can angle it in different ways that suit you wherever you're seated. There's a headphone jack and two USB-C ports as well so you can use those spare ports on your laptop for something else without a dongle.

This is currently going for £143.99 in the UK (opens in new tab) or $132 in the US (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime Day. So if you're on the lookout for a portable monitor that does it all, but you want to use it with a multitude of devices for a lower price than usual, this is the one to get.

