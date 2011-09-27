Wacom announce new graphics tablets

Wacom's new Bamboo tablets have been redesigned for better aesthetics

Wacom has announced a new range of graphics tablets to slot into its Bamboo line-up.

The multi-touch and pen tablets boast wireless capability and are available in three sizes including the Bamboo Fun Pen & Touch (small/medium), the Bamboo Pen & Touch (small) and the Bamboo Pen (small).

The new tablets are wireless capable, with a new design apparently boasts a 'pen on paper' like feel.

Accompanying the tablet is the new pen, which has been redesigned and improved. Boasting a more aesthetic shape thanks to a new soft touch grip area, pen buttons have been erased while it still maintains 1024 pressure levels allowing for handwritten notes and accurate cursor movements.

Additionally, multi-touch experience has been enhanced, now meaning you can sweep fingers over the tablet to scroll through documents, surf the web, rotate images or flick through photo galleries.

Virtual notebook

Bamboo Paper is a new app which allows for virtual notebooks to be created an shared with handwritten notes, sketches and doodles.

The Bamboo Fun Pen & Touch also comes bundled with Adobe Photoshop Elements 8 (for the small) and Elements 9 (for the medium) and Art Rage 3. The medium tablet also comes with Corel Painter Essentials 4 which can turn any computer into a digital canvas, and transform the pen into a paintbrush.

The new range of Bamboo tablets UK price is £74.99 for the Pen & Touch, £89.99 for the small Fun Pen & Touch and £169.99 for the medium Pen & Touch. A separate wireless accessory kit which allows the tablets to be used remotely is available for £34.99.