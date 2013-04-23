Sources say Lumia 928 will light up Verizon next month

Nokia's rumored Lumia 928 Windows Phone 8 smartphone will be released exclusively on Verizon next month, according to a report.

Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that Nokia has indeed teamed up with Verizon to release the new Lumia, confirming rumors that appeared last month.

Those rumors and others said that the Lumia 928, a souped-up variant of the Lumia 920 and Nokia's next flagship phone, would sport a sexy aluminum body.

Bloomberg's sources confirmed that important detail, plus a 4.5-inch touchscreen, an 8-megapixel camera, and wireless charging on the Lumia 928.

Major Laser

The Nokia Lumia 928 first appeared in rumors in January, when it was known only by the codename "Laser."

Even then sources reported that the new Lumia phone would be a Verizon exclusive. There were whispers of aluminum then as well.

Most recently, the Lumia 928 appeared in a photo leaked by perpetual tipster evleaks toward the beginning of this month.

So far all the leaks and rumors have indicated that the Lumia 928 will be similar in specs to the Lumia 920, besides the obvious changes (that metal chassis should be nice).

TechRadar asked Verizon and Nokia to confirm these details. Predictably, both companies declined to comment.

Bloomberg reported that Nokia's shares have dropped 19 percent this year already, marking the Finnish company's sixth consecutive year of plummeting stocks.

Windows Phone 8 still comes in a very distant third place to Apple and Android, but Microsoft is playing a long game with its mobile OS, and the future might hold any number of surprises.