Moto G may be heading to Verizon in early January for a price that's right

Motorola's hit mid-range handset, the Moto G, could be arriving on the Verizon network as soon as January 9, according to leaked photos and documents.

The hit device is currently available off contract for $179 (8GB) or $199 (16GB), but leaked Verizon packaging posted by a Google+ user on Tuesday, suggests it'll be even cheaper.

The user, Josue Joseph, says it "looks like" the device will be sold for just $100 off contract, with incentives to sign up for talk and data plans with the Big Red network.

A leaked screenshot, reportedly from Best Buy's inventory, shows the "Street Date" of January 9, which, for those keeping score at home, is a little over a week away.

It's a quad-core steal

The Moto G arrived last month packing a 4.5-inch, 1280 x 720 display and boasts a 329ppi, (which is a higher resolution than the iPhone 5S) and a 5-megapixel camera.

Under the bonnet there's a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor and 1GB of RAM. It weight in at 143g and is 11.6mm thick.

The device earned an impressive 4.5 starts in a recent TechRadar review to earn its place as one of our highest rated smartphones of 2013. That's worth $100 of anyone's money...

Via Android Central