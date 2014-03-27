Guess what happens when you hit an HTC One M8 with a hammer

In the grand tradition of the internet, it took just 24 hours for someone to try to smash an HTC One M8 with a hammer.
The phone put up a valiant fight but, as ever, the verdict is that if you don't want to smash your phone screen, don't hit it with a hammer.
But does it ble- no, wait, sorry, we don't care.
More blips!
Come and smash tech news into tiny manageable nuggets with blips.
- Warning: insult people's mothers on Xbox Live, and you will be punished
- Miley Cyrus, rest assured: Apple's going to make its Emoji more ethnically diverse
- Stuck for something to listen to? Just ask Google Search to 'play some music'