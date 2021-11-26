Our number one vlogging camera just hit its lowest price in Amazon's Black Friday sales

The Black Friday camera deals have served up some real gems this year – and if you're looking for a video workhorse to take your YouTube channel or travel vlogs up a notch, then you'll likely want to snap up this $150 / £120 price cut on the Sony ZV-1.
Our top pick for the title of best vlogging camera, the ZV-1 has now matched (or in the UK, beaten) its lowest-ever price. So if you're looking for a small but powerful camera with incredibly sticky autofocus and impressive video quality, it's a good time to snap up the ZV-1 in this year's Black Friday deals.
(Not in US/UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday camera deal
Sony ZV-1:
$798 $648 at Amazon
Save $150 – This 19% discount on the ZV-1 equals its lowest-ever price, which is good news for content creators looking for a new video workhorse. This camera's combination of a 1-inch sensor and bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens is a solid foundation, but it's the real-time tracking autofocus that lifts it above rivals.
Sony ZV-1:
£699 £579 at Amazon
Save £120 – This deal is the lowest-ever price for our number one vlogging camera. The ZV-1 combines a large 1-inch sensor with a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, but the real star is its excellent real-time tracking autofocus and Eye AF. These take all the hard work out of keeping your subject in focus, so you can concentrate on your presentation skills.
When it comes to compact vlogging cameras, the Sony ZV-1 remains top of the pile for a few reasons. It combines the best parts of Sony's excellent RX100 series, like the RX100 VII's mic port and the RX100 V's bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens. You also get a side-flipping screen, which is essential for those looking to film to camera.
But its most unique features are its software skills, most notably Sony's real-time tracking autofocus and Eye AF. These keep the focus locked on your subject, while other features like 'Product Showcase' are designed specifically for YouTubers who regularly do product reveals.
With other bonuses on board, including a built-in ND filter and profiles like S-Log2 for those who want to embrace color grading, the ZV-1 is a camera that can grow with your skills, despite its relatively humble appearance. In its previous discounts, the ZV-1's price hasn't stayed this low for very long, so we'd suggest snaffling this deal if it's been on your wishlist.
More Sony ZV-1 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony ZV-1 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
