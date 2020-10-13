Our favorite SSD is on sale for just $107 on Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to the best SSDs, picking the best one is a delicate balance of finding the right capacity at the right speed at the right price. It's exceedingly rare that we find an SSD that manages to comfortably hit all three. However, with this Prime Day Deal, the ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro comes incredibly close.

The 1TB configuration of this SSD is currently on sale at Amazon for just $107, which combined with its rated speed of 3,500MB/s reads, you're getting one speedy drive for not a lot of cash (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro prices in your region).

This is the SSD we use in all of our CPU, graphics cards and PC game benchmarking, mostly out of convenience. However, over the last year, it has proved extremely reliable through several system reinstalls, and constantly uninstalling and reinstalling new games for testing.

If you're looking for an SSD that will withstand even the most rigorous loads, the ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro won't lead you astray.

