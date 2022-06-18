OnePlus 10T: here’s everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

We’ve heard numerous claims about what flagship phones we might or might not see from OnePlus this year, with talk mostly referring to a standard OnePlus 10 and a OnePlus 10 Ultra. But it’s now looking like we might not see either of those, with a OnePlus 10T instead launching.

This phone so far seems positioned as a slightly lower end handset than the OnePlus 10 Pro, so it could end up being the OnePlus 10 in all but name. However leaks suggest it has the Pro beat in at least one area – that being charging speed, and there’s a possibility that it could have a better chipset too.

Below we’ve detailed everything that we’ve heard about the OnePlus 10T so far, and we’ll update this article as soon as we hear anything more about it.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next high-end OnePlus phone

The next high-end OnePlus phone When is it out? Probably later this year

Probably later this year How much will it cost? Possibly slightly less than the OnePlus 10 Pro

The one real release date rumor so far points to the OnePlus 10T landing in July, though this seems early for a T model and quite close to the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, so we’d think August or September is more likely.

There’s no news on what this phone might cost, but the same source claims it’s positioned to fall between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R, which would mean a slightly lower price than the Pro. For reference, that phone starts at $899 / £799 (roughly AU$1,400).

Though there’s some uncertainty over where the 10T actually sits in the line, with some evidence that it could have better specs than the OnePlus 10 Pro – and possibly be the OnePlus 10 Ultra in all but name. In which case it could have an even higher price.

The OnePlus 10 Pro might remain the company's most expensive phone (Image credit: Future)

OnePlus 10T name

The OnePlus 10T is a slightly odd name choice, given that typically ‘T’ versions are upgraded versions of standard numbered versions of OnePlus phones. So really there shouldn’t be a OnePlus 10T without a OnePlus 10.

But then by the same logic there shouldn’t be a OnePlus 10 Pro without a OnePlus 10, and yet here we are.

Still, there is therefore a chance that OnePlus will actually launch this as the OnePlus 10 – something which one source has suggested, saying they’re not sure whether it will be called the 10T or the 10.

But most recent leaks only talk about a OnePlus 10T, with talk of the 10 having died off, and leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) has specifically said that the OnePlus 10T 5G is the “final name of the next and only flagship phone coming from OnePlus this year.”

There is some vague logic to calling this the 10T too, since it will probably be landing quite a while after the OnePlus 10 Pro, so marking it out as not a direct part of that line could make sense – and if it lands during the typical T timing (late in the year) then adding a T to the name makes sense on that front.

OnePlus 10T design and display

One big OnePlus 10T leak has revealed a lot of spec details, and also included images, giving us a look at the phone’s possible design.

You can see one of these images below, complete with a huge camera block stretching across the entire width of the rear – albeit only housing lenses in the left two thirds, while the front has a flat screen with fairly slim bezels and a punch-hole camera.

You can also see power and volume buttons on the right edge, but there’s no alert slider. It’s worth noting though that these images are apparently based on early prototype units of the phone, so may not be exactly right.

(Image credit: @HeyitsYogesh / @onsitego)

The same source also revealed that the OnePlus 10T apparently has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Those exact screen specs have also been listed by another leaker. That second leaker thought this phone would launch as the OnePlus 10, but they’re clearly talking about the same handset.

Based on all this the design and display appear to be a slight step down from the OnePlus 10 Pro, as that has a QHD+ curved screen and possibly slightly smaller bezels.

OnePlus 10T camera and battery

According to one leak the OnePlus 10T has a triple-lens camera on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 16MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro one. It can also apparently record video in up to 4K quality at up to 60fps. The front meanwhile is said to house a 32MP camera capable of 1080p recording at 30fps.

This same camera specs list had previously been outed by another source, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

That said, a third source has pointed to slightly different camera specs, saying to expect a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor joined by 8MP and 2MP secondary ones, and a 16MP camera on the front.

As for the battery, the same three sources have said it has a 4,800mAh one with 150W charging. That’s an incredible amount of charging power and would have the OnePlus 10 Pro beat – though the size of the battery is smaller here, and the 10T also apparently lacks wireless charging.

OnePlus 10T specs and features

There’s slight uncertainty in terms of which chipset the OnePlus 10 Pro will use, with sources suggesting it could use either the Dimensity 9000 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

These are both high-end chipsets, with the latter being even better than the one in the OnePlus 10 Pro (or just about any other Android phone).

It’s that latter chipset that is currently looking more likely too, with one source saying OnePlus has decided to switch from the Dimensity to the Snapdragon, and leaker @yabhishekhd specifically tweeting (opens in new tab) that it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. A third source has also pointed to this chipset.

Beyond that, we’ve heard that the OnePlus 10T might come with a choice 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus Android 12 overlaid with OxygenOS 12.

There’s also talk of an under-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers – neither of which would be surprising.