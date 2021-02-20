Nintendo Switch deals offer rare discounts on Joy-Con controllers this weekend

Nintendo Switch deals don't hit the Joy-Con controllers too often. For one, Nintendo is loathe to discount its more successful accessories and games and plus there's so much tech packed inside these controllers there's very little wiggle room on that MSRP anyway.

However, Amazon has just doubled down on its Nintendo Switch deals this weekend and we're seeing prices on these Joy-Con pairs dropping all the way down to $69 right now (you'll need to add them to your cart to see the final reductions). That's from a starting price of $79.99, and an MSRP that rarely shifts - making this an excellent opportunity to grab two extra controllers for a fantastic price.

Plus, we've only seen offers like this on Black Friday over the last few months so if you missed out during the sales frenzy last year you've got another chance to secure yourself a bargain in this weekend's Nintendo Switch deals.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79.99 $69 at Amazon

Save just over $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers at Amazon this weekend. Unfortunately shipping is now extending into March, but it's well worth grabbing this discount while it's still live as we rarely see such savings outside of busier sales periods.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is also back down to its record low sales price at Amazon, with a $10 discount offering up the official gamepad for just $59. That's an excellent price if you're looking for a more traditional experience when your Switch console is docked.

