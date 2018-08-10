Nintendo Switch's online service confirmed for late September

Nintendo has narrowed down the release date for its online Nintendo Switch service, confirming on Twitter that it will debut in the second half of September this year.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that grants members access to online multiplayer and a growing selection of NES games, essentially making it Nintendo’s version of Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus. In addition, members will have access to a Nintendo Switch Online app and a ‘save data cloud backup’.

We already knew the online service would be launching sometime in September but, until now, Nintendo has done little to refine this window. When the paid online service launches, free Nintendo Switch online play will end .

The #NintendoSwitchOnline paid membership service will launch in the second half of September, providing access to online play, Save Data Cloud backup in compatible games, and a growing library of NES titles with added online play.https://t.co/R3Ftvxd8FtAugust 10, 2018

How much does membership cost?

Membership will cost $3.99 a month (£3.49 / AU$5.95), $7.99 for three months (£6.99 / AUS$22.95) or $19.99 annually (£17.99 / AU$29.95). Family membership, which allows up to eight people on one membership, is $34.99 annually (£31.49 / AUS$54.95). Membership can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop and the official Nintendo website.