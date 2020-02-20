Netflix US in March 2020: new movies and shows, including Castlevania season 3

Netflix has revealed everything new that's coming to the service in the US in March 2020, and there are some clear highlights in there. On the originals front, you can look forward to new seasons of Ozark and the animated hit series Castlevania (one of the best anime around).
Unless the date gets revealed after the fact, then, it looks like we won't be seeing The Umbrella Academy season 2 this month, even though the streaming service has started teasing the show's return with a series of character posters.
When it comes to classic movies, too, this month has plenty of new additions to get excited about. Scorsese crime epic Goodfellas lands in March, a strong companion piece to the streaming service's big-budget original The Irishman. The Shawshank Redemption, There Will Be Blood, Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy are also among the highlights. Don't sleep on Killing Them Softly, either, a superb Brad Pitt crime picture with a great supporting performance from the late James Gandolfini.
Meanwhile, Netflix is also losing a few favorites. Black Panther leaves on March 3, joining Disney Plus in March instead. Zodiac (March 3), Men in Black (March 14), Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, the Kill Bill movies and the last two The Lords of the Rings movies (all March 30) are only around for a few more weeks, too.
Looks like we'll have to shake up our best Netflix movies list again, then. Here's what's new on Netflix in March 2020:
March 1
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2
- Always a Bridesmaid
- Beyond the Mat
- Cop Out
- Corpse Bride
- Donnie Brasco
- Freedom Writers
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- GoodFellas
- Haywire
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Hook
- Hugo
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Life as We Know It
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Outbreak
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Richie Rich
- Semi-Pro
- Sleepover
- Space Jam
- The Gift
- The Interview
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
- There Will Be Blood
- Tootsie
- Valentine's Day
- Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis
March 4
- Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
- Castlevania: Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors
March 6
- Guilty
- I am Jonas
- Paradise PD: Part 2
- The Protector: Season 3
- Spenser Confidential
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City
- Ugly Delicious: Season 2
March 8
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream
March 10
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun
March 11
- The Circle Brazil
- Dirty Money: Season 2
- Last Ferry
- On My Block: Season 3
- Summer Night
March 12
- Hospital Playlist
March 13
- 100 Humans
- BEASTARS
- Bloodride
- Elite: Season 3
- Go Karts
- Kingdom: Season 2
- Lost Girls
- The Valhalla Murders
- Women of the Night
March 15
- Aftermath
March 16
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3
- Search Party
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- The Young Messiah
March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy
- All American: Season 2
- Black Lightning: Season 3
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom
March 18
- Lu Over the Wall
March 19
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved
- Feel Good
March 20
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story
- Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2
- Buddi
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4
- The Letter for the King
- Maska
- The Platform
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
- Ultras
- Tiger King
March 23
- Levante
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
- Curtiz
- The Occupant (Hogar)
- Signs (Netflix Original)
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3
March 26
- 7SEEDS: Part 2
- Blood Father
- Unorthodox
March 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2
- The Decline
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon
- Il processo
- Killing Them Softly
- Ozark: Season 3
- There's Something in the Water
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day
- Uncorked
