Netflix US in March 2020: new movies and shows, including Castlevania season 3

Netflix has revealed everything new that's coming to the service in the US in March 2020, and there are some clear highlights in there. On the originals front, you can look forward to new seasons of Ozark and the animated hit series Castlevania (one of the best anime around).

Unless the date gets revealed after the fact, then, it looks like we won't be seeing The Umbrella Academy season 2 this month, even though the streaming service has started teasing the show's return with a series of character posters.

When it comes to classic movies, too, this month has plenty of new additions to get excited about. Scorsese crime epic Goodfellas lands in March, a strong companion piece to the streaming service's big-budget original The Irishman. The Shawshank Redemption, There Will Be Blood, Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy are also among the highlights. Don't sleep on Killing Them Softly, either, a superb Brad Pitt crime picture with a great supporting performance from the late James Gandolfini.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also losing a few favorites. Black Panther leaves on March 3, joining Disney Plus in March instead. Zodiac (March 3), Men in Black (March 14), Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, the Kill Bill movies and the last two The Lords of the Rings movies (all March 30) are only around for a few more weeks, too.

Looks like we'll have to shake up our best Netflix movies list again, then. Here's what's new on Netflix in March 2020:

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money: Season 2

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist

March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite: Season 3

Go Karts

Kingdom: Season 2

Lost Girls

The Valhalla Murders

Women of the Night

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2

Buddi

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

The Letter for the King

Maska

The Platform

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Tiger King

March 23

Levante

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Blood Father

Unorthodox

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Uncorked