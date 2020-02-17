Will there be a Locke and Key season 2?

Locke and Key, Netflix's series based on the IDW comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, had a rocky road towards debuting on the streaming service – but how likely is it to get a season 2?

The first season debuted on February 7, and while a second season hasn't been announced yet, episodes of Locke and Key season 2 are being written according to executive producer Carlton Cuse. That seems to bode well.

Below, we'll detail what we know about Locke and Key's chances of a second season, and what we might expect from a follow-up year of the show.

Locke and Key season 2: will the Netflix show return?

Carlton Cuse, the show's executive producer, suggests the show won't be renewed or canceled either way until Netflix has 30 days of viewing data – if it's going ahead, then, we'll likely find out at some point in early March. That said, writers are in place for season 2. "Although Netflix has not picked up season 2, and their policy is not to do that until they have 30 days of data on the show, they have paid for a writers’ room," Cuse told Collider in January, before the show released.

It's worth saying that there do seem to be exceptions to the rule cited by Cuse there, like The Witcher season 2 being ordered before the show even arrived on the streaming service.

This means, though, that scripts are at least being written for Locke and Key season 2, which seems positive. "We’re in the middle of writing season 2, so we’re optimistic and hopeful that we’re gonna get a chance to make season 2. We very much know what it is because Meredith [Averill, executive producer] and I are in the middle of overseeing the writers’ room and we’re working on that right now."

Locke and Key season 2 could blend the comics and original stories

Locke and Key season 2 will apparently feature some original stories, but there's still plenty of material to adapt from the comics in years to come. "There definitely are stories left in the comics that we want to hold onto, to use in future seasons," Cuse said in that same Collider interview. "So, it still remains a bit of a remix, of pulling from stories from the comic and our own original stories."

We'll update this page when we learn more about Locke and Key's fate on Netflix.