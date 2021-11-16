Mint Mobile Black Friday sale now live: get three months for free today

Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale has now started and this fantastic prepaid carrier is now offering new customers three months of service for free when they purchase a three-month plan.

Yep, that's any three-month Mint Mobile plan - ranging from the super-cheap 4GB $15 per month plan to the unlimited data plan for $30 per month. Simply put, you're getting a whole six months of service here for the price of three - a very good deal that makes these fantastic prepaid plans even better in our books.

Mint Mobile offers some of our favorite cheap cell phone plans right now so it's an easy recommendation from us. All plans have really generous helpings of data for the money, unlimited talk and text, and 5G data speeds where applicable. The unlimited data plan is also really competitively priced too, especially if you're a single-line user looking to save some cash.

Now, it's worth noting that under normal circumstances Mint Mobile plans operate under a unique 'buy-in-bulk' payment method. While this won't affect you immediately if you go for the Mint Mobile Black Friday deal above, after your promotional time is up you'll need to commit to a longer period of service (a year) if you want to secure the lowest rates possible. You still won't have to sign a contract but you will have to pay upfront - so bear that in mind before you jump in!

