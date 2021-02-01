Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $270 price cut in epic deal at Best Buy

If you're looking to score a price cut on Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro, then you're in luck with this epic deal from Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $699. That's a massive $260 discount and the best price we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have this tablet at this price, so we recommend taking advantage of this fantastic bargain now before it's too late.

