Deal alert: the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $370 price cut at Best Buy

An incredible deal that we've spotted at Best Buy, you can get the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale for just $599 (was $959). That's a massive $360 discount and the best price we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid that includes a black Type Cover.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have this tablet at this price, so we recommend taking advantage of this fantastic bargain now before it's too late.

