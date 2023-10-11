Live
Live: Prime Day deals end at midnight - our experts pick the best deals still available
Don't miss these great offers from the Prime Big Deal Days sale
We're into the second and final day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale so time is running out if you want to pick up an early bargain ahead of the Black Friday season. Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year has been surprisingly good for offers, so I'm here with a hand-picked selection of the very best deals that have been chosen by myself and the TechRadar team
I've combined a decade of experience hunting for deals and covering big sales events, as well as the vast tech expertise of the full TechRadar team, to bring you only the best offers on the top-rated and most popular products. That way you can shop with ease, find those big bargains and maybe find a few hidden gems.
And while you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to the majority of the deals (you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you need one) there are also dozens of offers that are available to all as well. Stick with us and we'll be sure to bring you all the best Prime Day deals in these closing stages.
Prime Big Deal Days - quick links
- Air fryers: from $39
- Amazon Devices: Echo, Fire TV Stick from $17.99
- Apple: AirPods from $89
- Clothing: 40% off Adidas, UGG & Levi's
- Gaming: 50% off PS5 games
- Gift cards: up to 20% off
- Headphones: Sony from $38
- Kitchen: 50% off coffee makers
- Laptops: devices from $159
- Phones: up to 25% off Samsung Galaxy
- Robot vacuums: up to 60% off Roomba
- Smartwatches: Apple Watch from $199
- Tablets: Samsung, Google & Lenovo from $74.99
- Toys: up to 44% off Lego
- TVs: from $69.99
- Vacuums: up to $425 off Dyson
Prime Big Deal Days - top 15 recommended deals
- Echo Show 5: was
$89.99now $39.99 at Amazon
- TCL 55-inch S4 4K LED TV: was
$319.99now $249.99 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000MX4: was
$348now $248 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99now $249 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was
$159now $89 at Amazon
- Shark IZ362H Cordless Vacuum: was
$349.99now $199.99 at Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$49.99now $22.99 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was
$249now $199 at Amazon
- Sony WF-C700N: was
$119now $88 at Amazon
- Ninja DZ201 Air Fryer: was
$199.99now $179.95 at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell: was
$99.95now $54.99 at Amazon
- LG C2 55-Inch 4K OLED TV: was
$1,499.99now $1,096.99 at Amazon
- GoPro Hero10 Black Bundle: was
$344.37now $279.99 at Amazon
- Blink Mini: was
$34.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was
$1,199.99now $949.99 at Amazon
Ding-dong / Who's there? / It's a cheap Ring Doorbell
If you like to keep an eye on the comings and goings at your front door from the ease of your smartphone then this Ring Video Doorbell deal is a welcome guest. This one also came out as the top affordable option in our guide to the best video doorbell so definitely snap it up while it's even cheaper.
Ring Doorbell (Wired): was
$64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
This one sounds good to me
More Apple tech for you here, this time it's the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for their cheapest price ever. We've settled on these as the best earbuds for Apple users due to their excellent sound quality, solid noise cancellation and seamless connectivity to a variety of Apple devices.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249 now $189 at Amazon
It's time for the lightning round
Let's run through some quickfire deals on a handful of highly-rated products that we've reviewed at TechRadar. In all cases, these are record-low prices for our favorite tech.
What's in a name?
A point of much discussion here at TechRadar is Amazon's decision to go with the name Prime Big Deal Days for this week's sale. Since it's announcement various team members have called it a variety of names that feature all of those words but not necessarily in the right order. Amazon's Big Prime Deals Days was my favourite.
It's only a small thing, sure, but let's be real Amazon...it rolls off the tongue so awkwardly it may as well be a Kingdom Hearts subtitle. And, hey, Amazon Prime Day is right there folks. You know, the name you've used for your Prime exclusive 48-hour sales for the last, oh, ten years. I get that you might want to differentiate it a little, but were Amazon Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October really off the table?
At least last year it was called Prime Early Access Deals, which made more sense as it served as a preview to the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prime Big Deal Days just seems like cumbersome word soup in comparison.
Anyway, I'm rambling. What do you think of the name? Does it even matter? Does anyone even care or just me?
Tale as old as time: Matt Hanson tells you to buy the MacBook Air M1
He's at it again. Another sales event is on us and Matt Hanson is barking at us all to buy the MacBook Air M1 again. Our managing editor of computing can't be bargained with. Can't be reasoned with. Doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And absolutely will not stop, ever, until more people have the MacBook Air M1.
"Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever."
I'm asking you, please, if you do pickup the MacBook Air to let him know. That way, he may finally rest.
Admittedly, this is the record low price for a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop and – oh no it's happening to me too...
Apple MacBook Air M1: was
$999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon
What if it's got to be AirPods but you're working with a sub-$100 budget?
It's OK, it's Prime Day. The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has seen fit to put the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $89.
How good is that? Well, it's just $10 more than the record-low and we think it's fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. True, they may fall further during Black Friday, so you could hold off until then if you really want to snap up the lowest-ever price. But this is still a good offer in our eyes if you want iPhone friendliness but don't need noise-cancelling.
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was
$159 now $89 at Amazon
You want TVs? I've got TVs from $69.99
Amazon Fire TVs include everything from cheap and budget-friendly displays to more premium sets with the latest technology and features. Whichever you're after, they remain affordable options - even more so with these deals that drop many Fire TVs to their lowest-ever prices.
• See all TVs at Amazon from $69.99
Some super-cheap invite-only ones have sold out already, but there are still many out there worth considering if you want to upgrade your display. These are strong offers on many TVs that haven't been as low as this before, so we recommend any if you're ready to buy today.
These Sony earbuds have no business being this good for this cheap
Look, these outstanding earbuds are now ridiculously cheap for the quality you're getting. Becky Scarrott, our Senior Audio Staff Writer, raved about how good the sound was for $119 in her full-length five-star Sony WF-C700N review. Now, at 27% off, they're cheaper than they've ever been by $10 and a stonking deal at under $90.
Yes, there's active noise cancellation, but where Becky found these buds really shine is when playing Tidal tracks, because this opens the door to Sony 360 Reality Audio – aka 24 object-based channels arranged in a 360-degree soundstage, which Sony launched back in 2019.
You'll have to take photos of your ear to set it up, but it is emphatically worth it. She wants to wax lyrical on the sound-per-pound value for hours, but this is a short-format thing, so just know that you're getting way above what this money usually buys.
Sony WF-C700N: was
$119 now $88 at Amazon
Of course, this is on sale for Prime Day
No surprises here that Amazon Devices are some of the best-sellers and have the biggest discounts for Prime Big Deal Days. It's always this way. So, if you want to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slashed to its cheapest price ever.
I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port.
In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second and final day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale at Amazon!
Now that we're in the closing stages and have had over 24 hours to scour the Amazon site we've got a fairly complete idea of all the best deals that are available. So, we're going to spend the last day of the sale sharing all those recommendations with you right here, along with expert insights and buying advice from the full TechRadar team.
Wondering if a product has even been cheaper before? Whether it's worth buying now or waiting for Black Friday? If one air fryer is better than another? We'll answer all those questions and more throughout the rest of the day so stick with us for all the top deals you can still shop from your sofa.
