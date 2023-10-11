Live: Prime Day deals end at midnight - our experts pick the best deals still available

Refresh

Ding-dong / Who's there? / It's a cheap Ring Doorbell If you like to keep an eye on the comings and goings at your front door from the ease of your smartphone then this Ring Video Doorbell deal is a welcome guest. This one also came out as the top affordable option in our guide to the best video doorbell so definitely snap it up while it's even cheaper. Ring Doorbell (Wired): was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This one sounds good to me More Apple tech for you here, this time it's the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for their cheapest price ever. We've settled on these as the best earbuds for Apple users due to their excellent sound quality, solid noise cancellation and seamless connectivity to a variety of Apple devices. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

It's time for the lightning round Let's run through some quickfire deals on a handful of highly-rated products that we've reviewed at TechRadar. In all cases, these are record-low prices for our favorite tech.

What's in a name? A point of much discussion here at TechRadar is Amazon's decision to go with the name Prime Big Deal Days for this week's sale. Since it's announcement various team members have called it a variety of names that feature all of those words but not necessarily in the right order. Amazon's Big Prime Deals Days was my favourite. It's only a small thing, sure, but let's be real Amazon...it rolls off the tongue so awkwardly it may as well be a Kingdom Hearts subtitle. And, hey, Amazon Prime Day is right there folks. You know, the name you've used for your Prime exclusive 48-hour sales for the last, oh, ten years. I get that you might want to differentiate it a little, but were Amazon Prime Day 2 or Prime Day October really off the table? At least last year it was called Prime Early Access Deals, which made more sense as it served as a preview to the Amazon Black Friday sale. Prime Big Deal Days just seems like cumbersome word soup in comparison. Anyway, I'm rambling. What do you think of the name? Does it even matter? Does anyone even care or just me?

(Image credit: Apple / Future) Tale as old as time: Matt Hanson tells you to buy the MacBook Air M1 He's at it again. Another sales event is on us and Matt Hanson is barking at us all to buy the MacBook Air M1 again. Our managing editor of computing can't be bargained with. Can't be reasoned with. Doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And absolutely will not stop, ever, until more people have the MacBook Air M1. "Although it was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body," he says. "And, with this discount, it's now better value than ever." I'm asking you, please, if you do pickup the MacBook Air to let him know. That way, he may finally rest. Admittedly, this is the record low price for a fantastic and powerful all-around laptop and – oh no it's happening to me too... Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Apple) What if it's got to be AirPods but you're working with a sub-$100 budget? It's OK, it's Prime Day. The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has seen fit to put the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $89. How good is that? Well, it's just $10 more than the record-low and we think it's fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. True, they may fall further during Black Friday, so you could hold off until then if you really want to snap up the lowest-ever price. But this is still a good offer in our eyes if you want iPhone friendliness but don't need noise-cancelling. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future) You want TVs? I've got TVs from $69.99 Amazon Fire TVs include everything from cheap and budget-friendly displays to more premium sets with the latest technology and features. Whichever you're after, they remain affordable options - even more so with these deals that drop many Fire TVs to their lowest-ever prices. • See all TVs at Amazon from $69.99 Some super-cheap invite-only ones have sold out already, but there are still many out there worth considering if you want to upgrade your display. These are strong offers on many TVs that haven't been as low as this before, so we recommend any if you're ready to buy today.

(Image credit: Sony ) These Sony earbuds have no business being this good for this cheap Look, these outstanding earbuds are now ridiculously cheap for the quality you're getting. Becky Scarrott, our Senior Audio Staff Writer, raved about how good the sound was for $119 in her full-length five-star Sony WF-C700N review. Now, at 27% off, they're cheaper than they've ever been by $10 and a stonking deal at under $90. Yes, there's active noise cancellation, but where Becky found these buds really shine is when playing Tidal tracks, because this opens the door to Sony 360 Reality Audio – aka 24 object-based channels arranged in a 360-degree soundstage, which Sony launched back in 2019. You'll have to take photos of your ear to set it up, but it is emphatically worth it. She wants to wax lyrical on the sound-per-pound value for hours, but this is a short-format thing, so just know that you're getting way above what this money usually buys. Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $88 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future / Amazon) Of course, this is on sale for Prime Day No surprises here that Amazon Devices are some of the best-sellers and have the biggest discounts for Prime Big Deal Days. It's always this way. So, if you want to pick up one of Amazon's popular streaming devices, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slashed to its cheapest price ever. I recommend this as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon