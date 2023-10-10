Quick! Nvidia RTX 4080 finally drops below $1,000 for Prime Day – but it could sell out

This Nvidia RTX 4080 deal might have almost single-handedly justified Amazon's October Prime Day, with the retailer cutting the price of the Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity OC to $989.99 – the first time Nvidia's high-end GPU has fallen below $1,000.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 has had a funny time of it, as it's undeniably one of the best graphics cards ever made, but controversy around it launching in two versions, along with a price that was far higher than that of its predecessor, the RTX 3080, has meant it hasn't been as popular as it arguably deserved to be.

However, with this deal, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, the price has been dropped by over $300 to $989.99 – a saving of 24%. This is for the Zotec Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC model, which features excellent cooling via three fans, as well as LED lighting.

While $989.99 is still a heck of a lot of cash for a GPU, it makes the RTX 4080 more attainable. I've got one in my own gaming PC and I absolutely love it – it plays the latest games at 4K and 120fps on my LG OLED TV with ease.

One thing to bear in mind is that this deal could sell out fast, as I'm sure there are plenty of PC gamers out there who have been waiting for an excuse like this to buy the RTX 4080 and play the best PC games.

Today's best Nvidia RTX 4080 deal

Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity OC: was $1,299.99 now $989.99 at Amazon

This excellent Big Deal Days offer cuts the price of the RTX 4080 from Zotac to an all-time low. This is a rare chance to get the high-end GPU for under $1,000, but this price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign up first to get the discount.

As I mentioned above, this excellent deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign in to see the reduced price. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day trial, which will give you access to this deal and many more Big Deal Days offers – check out our roundup of all the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals we've seen so far.

