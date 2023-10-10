Quick! Nvidia RTX 4080 finally drops below $1,000 for Prime Day – but it could sell out
Nvidia RTX 4080 deal cuts GPU to the price it should have launched at
This Nvidia RTX 4080 deal might have almost single-handedly justified Amazon's October Prime Day, with the retailer cutting the price of the Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity OC to $989.99 – the first time Nvidia's high-end GPU has fallen below $1,000.
The Nvidia RTX 4080 has had a funny time of it, as it's undeniably one of the best graphics cards ever made, but controversy around it launching in two versions, along with a price that was far higher than that of its predecessor, the RTX 3080, has meant it hasn't been as popular as it arguably deserved to be.
• Shop more early Prime Day deals
However, with this deal, which is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, the price has been dropped by over $300 to $989.99 – a saving of 24%. This is for the Zotec Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC model, which features excellent cooling via three fans, as well as LED lighting.
While $989.99 is still a heck of a lot of cash for a GPU, it makes the RTX 4080 more attainable. I've got one in my own gaming PC and I absolutely love it – it plays the latest games at 4K and 120fps on my LG OLED TV with ease.
One thing to bear in mind is that this deal could sell out fast, as I'm sure there are plenty of PC gamers out there who have been waiting for an excuse like this to buy the RTX 4080 and play the best PC games.
Not in the US? Scroll down for graphics card deals in your location.
Today's best Nvidia RTX 4080 deal
Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity OC: was
$1,299.99 now $989.99 at Amazon
This excellent Big Deal Days offer cuts the price of the RTX 4080 from Zotac to an all-time low. This is a rare chance to get the high-end GPU for under $1,000, but this price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign up first to get the discount.
As I mentioned above, this excellent deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign in to see the reduced price. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day trial, which will give you access to this deal and many more Big Deal Days offers – check out our roundup of all the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals we've seen so far.
Not in the US? Here are the best GPU deals where you are:
More Prime Day deals
- Amazon Fire TVs: smart TVs starting at $69.99
- Blink smart cameras: up to 50% off Blink cameras
- Echo smart speaker: deals starting at $17.99
- Echo Show: save up to $90 on the Echo Show lineup
- Fire TV Stick: starting at $17.99
- Fire tablets: tablets for the whole family from $39.99
- Invite-only deals: save up to 60% off on Prime Day
- Kindle: 22% off the all-new Kindle Scribe
- Ring Doorbell: 40% off Ring doorbells, cameras & alarms
- TVs: QLED smart TVs starting at $379.99
You can look forward to more device deals at the Amazon Black Friday deals event and score Apple bargains at the Black Friday Apple deals event.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Ever since he got an Amiga A500+ for Christmas in 1991, he's loved using (and playing on) computers, and will talk endlessly about how The Secret of Monkey Island is the best game ever made.
Most Popular
By Matt Evans
By Elie Gould