Black Friday TV deals live: cheap OLED, big-screen QLED, and smart TVs from $89

Black Friday TV deals: headlines (Image credit: Samsung) * Hundreds of TV deals now live

* Sizes from 24 - 86 inches

* Smart TVs from $89.99

* Up to $3,000 off OLED/QLED

Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs.

We've already seen loads of impressive deals on cheap smart TVs that are ideal for everyday viewing, to gigantic OLED displays that make for a stunning home theater, to gaming TVs with features geared for next-gen consoles. Prices for some of these TVs start at just $89.99, while there are savings of up to $3,000 on the most premium models.

There have been some impressive deals on TVs since the start of November, and lots of TVs has become cheaper and cheaper as the month has gone on, culminating in today's offers. Whether you're looking for 32-inch TV for the kitchen or bedroom, or a 75-inch set for the family room, there's something to tempt you – and we'll run through it all.

Of course, with so many deals, it can be hard to know what exactly you should look for. So in this live blog we won't just be highlight deals we especially like – we'll also be giving our tips on what to look for in a TV, and explaining the most important TV tech, so you can find the best deal that suits you.

And while we'll showcase lots of offers here, don't forget to check out our larger Black Friday TV deals hub for even more options, and our Black Friday soundbar deals page for audio upgrades.

And for those who are interested in more than just TVs, our main Black Friday deals page has all the best offers on everything from laptops and air fryers to video doorbells and smartwatches.

Today's best Black Friday TV deals US

All US TV sales