Amazon Event 2020 live: all the Echo, Ring Fire TV and Eero devices as they're launched
The boringly-named Amazon Hardware launch is coming today (Thursday, September 24) – and if last year’s event is anything to go by, we could be in for everything from upgraded Echo speakers to wacky Alexa-powered home appliances.
Given it's likely to be coming soon, we expect to hear something about Amazon Prime Day 2020 too - although whether any new devices launched today will be available for that event (or even Black Friday) remains to be seen.
The event kicks off at 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (or 3am, September 25 if you’re in Australia), but unfortunately, it isn’t being live streamed to the public.
Fear not, though. We’ll be here to cover all the announcements from Amazon in this live blog – so make sure you bookmark this page, and check back regularly for all the new Amazon Echo devices announced today.
We're expecting a full rundown of product launches from today, with a refresh of the Echo speaker range, the Ring doorbell devices, Fire TV sticks and the under-the-radar Eero Wi-Fi devices all heavily likely to get some stage time.
There will, almost certainly, be some more 'out there' ideas coming from Bezos' brand, with things like clocks, smart rings and Echo Frames glasses all outed in recent years - strap in, it's going to be a big one...
Right, so let's get onto what we're going to see? Yeah, it's all about the sound to start:
New Amazon Echo speakers
Last year’s hardware event gave us a bevy of new Amazon Echo speakers, and we’re expecting more of the same in 2020.
Some of Amazon’s smart speakers were given updates, like the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot with Clock, while some were completely new models, like the Amazon Echo Studio, which is the brand's high-spec, audiophile-targeting Dolby Atmos speaker.
It’s possible that the 2020 hardware event will bring a smaller, cheaper version of the Echo Studio – perhaps sold as a pair of stereo speakers, to boost the Studio’s home cinema capabilities.
What would be even better than that? An Amazon Echo soundbar, complete with Dolby Atmos to compete with the Sonos Arc.
2019 also saw in the budget-friendly Amazon Echo Flex, which brings Alexa smarts to your home by plugging into a mains power socket and connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network.
Since then, Amazon has announced a new accessory for the tiny speaker that turns it into a clock too. Called the Smart Clock For Echo Flex, this handy attachment tells you the time and can also automatically adjust its brightness throughout the day.
We could see more Echo Flex accessories later today; we’d love to see a modular speaker add-on, to boost the Flex’s tinny audio quality.
It’s probably about time for Amazon to update its range of smart displays, too; last year brought us the Echo Show 8, which combined the audio quality of the 10-inch Echo Show, with the camera shutter of the Echo Show 5, all in a new eight-inch form. Now that the line up is complete, could we be in for a complete refresh of the Show series? Only time will tell.
New Amazon Echo Buds
The 2019 hardware event gave us the Amazon Echo Buds, which were the company’s first true wireless earbuds to rival the Apple AirPods.
While we were impressed by their budget-friendly price and excellent noise reduction, the sound quality and battery life left a lot to be desired – and that means the Echo Buds are due an upgrade in 2020.
Updates to Amazon’s wireless earbuds could include noise cancellation, to bring them in line with the AirPods Pro, improved audio quality, and longer battery life.
We're t-minus just-under-an-hour away from the event starting - we're not hearing too much in the way of exciting news emanating from the (virtual) event hall itself.
This time last year we were sat in the audience, unaware that there was going to be a tsunami of Amazon products coming our way - Echo Dots with clocks on, better-sounding speakers, clocks with countdown LEDs on... the list is endless.
Well, not endless. There were about two dozen of them.
Welcome to our Amazon Hardware Event 2020 live blog, where you’ll find all the news and rumors in the build up to Amazon’s product launches, as well as coverage of the event itself as it happens.
We have just over two hours to go until the event kicks off – so we’ll be taking you through some of the products we’re hoping to see later today as we wait for the curtains to open on the 2020 Amazon event.
But first, here are the important things to know:
- The Amazon Hardware Event 2020 is today (September 24)
- It kicks off at 10 am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (3am, September 25 for our Australian readers)
- It’s not being live streamed to the public – but you can follow this amazing live blog for all the announcements.
