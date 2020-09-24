Everything from the Amazon 2020 event: new Echo speakers, flying Ring security cameras, and Amazon Luna

Amazon's 2020 Event is over, and while we didn't get anything as quite as bizarre as the Echo Frames or Echo Loop from 2019, there were a few announcements that came pretty close.

The big headline news is Amazon Luna, a new games streaming service to rival Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. It's in early access now and will get big Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla upon their launch date, as well as over 100 other titles.

Another huge announcement from the event was a new line up of Amazon Echo speakers – all with strange, soccer ball-like designs, that are a huge departure from the Echo speakers of previous years.

Those were the big-ticket items announced at the Amazon event, but there was plenty more to get excited about, with everything from flying security camera drones to cutesy Echo Dot smart speakers with fun animal prints.

The Amazon hardware event was conveniently timed just a few weeks before we're expecting Amazon Prime Day 2020 to land, in mid-October. That means many of the company's older products could see hefty discounts during the sales event, now that there are new devices to take their place.

Let's take a deeper looks at those new devices – without further ado, here are all the products that were announced at the Amazon 2020 event:

The world of games streaming just got yet another new competitor – and it's called Amazon Luna.

This new service takes on established players in the streaming space like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, which allow you to play games straight from cloud servers without the need to download them first.

Right now, the service is only available via early access for US gamers, though it's expected to launch worldwide in due course. You can purchase the Amazon Luna controller to play games on the service, which costs $49.99 (about £40 / AU$70), and connects directly to cloud servers to improve latency (though Xbox and PlayStation controllers will work, too).

Amazon has launched a number of new Echo speakers, with unusual spherical designs that set them apart from most smart speakers you can buy in 2020.

The new soccer ball-esque smart speakers include the All-new Echo, All-new Echo Dot, All-new Echo Dot with Clock, and All-new Echo Dot Kids Edition – all of which look more like mini basketballs than Alexa speakers.

Alexa itself gets a host of new features, coming to the US first, including an improved and ever-more-natural voice.

The Amazon 2020 event saw in a brand new version of its flagship smart display; the All-new Echo Show 10, that brings new features like "intelligent movement" and the ability to stream your favorite Netflix shows.

The new Echo Show 10 can even turn to face you as you move around the room – and if you're cooking, for example, and walking around your kitchen, this means you can always keep an eye on the recipe your following on your smart display.

There's a pair of new Amazon Fire TV Sticks on the way – and the compact devices could bring big changes for Fire TV users, as well as some impressive improvements over the existing Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The Amazon Fire TV UI is getting some big improvements too, which should make using it easier and more enjoyable than before. These upgrades include profiles for every member of your family, a Picture in Picture mode, and new Alexa features.

Amazon's love affair with drones has apparently been passed down to its home security company Ring: the new Always Home Cam is an autonomous indoor drone that flies around your home and gives you a live, mobile feed of your dwelling if it spots an intruder or emergency.

The drone will sell for $249 (that's about £200 / AU$350, though we don't have international pricing or availability yet) and launches sometime in 2021. It cannot be flown manually; however, you can create preset surveillance paths from one room to the next, so you can choose which rooms in your home are guarded.

In other Ring news, Amazon has revealed a trio of new auto-focused devices under the Ring home security brand, designed to keep your vehicle safe.

They are the Ring Car Cam, Ring Car Alarm and Ring Car Connect. Prices range from $59.99 to $199.99 and all three will be available sometime in 2021 – but exact release dates and international pricing are yet to be revealed.

Not interested in a flying security drone? The Amazon Blink line of security cameras are its affordable recorders, offering specced-down versions of the popular Ring devices for lower prices – and the company has just announced two more products in the line.

The new products, the Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor, bring several improvements over the brand's older products, and even deliver some of the top features of the Ring smart doorbells too.

