Amazon Black Friday deals live: millions of discounts to launch at 12:01 PST tonight
Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday sale starts in less than three hours
* 48-hour sale live from Nov 24 - 25
* Save up to 70%
* Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more
* Early offers are now available
Amazon is set to launch a 48-hour Black Friday sale at midnight tonight. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals will begin at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and they'll run for two full days.
Millions of products will be discounted during the event, with popular categories such as TVs, laptops, appliances, video games, tablets, phones and fashion all included. We'll be covering the Amazon sale live, bringing you all the latest news and biggest Black Friday price drops here. (If you'd like to see the top offers from all retailers, take a look at our best Black Friday deals roundup.)
Our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog is being run by TechRadar deals editor James Pickard and ecommerce content director Julia Sagar this morning, and you'll find tips, tricks and expert product insight here from across the TechRadar team to help you find the gear and gadgets you want at the lowest possible price.
Our deals team searches the internet daily for discounts on the tech, home, fitness and wellness products that have made it through our tough testing process - and we sometimes surface great deals on interesting items that we haven't tested (we tell you if we haven't used a product ourselves.)
Here, we're focusing on the best Black Friday deals at Amazon - but if we can find a better offer on the same product at another retailer, we'll share that, too. If you're only interested in the discounts, head over to our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup. Otherwise, stick with us as we cover the Amazon Black Friday sale live.
Amazon Black Friday sale: quick links
- Amazon devices: Echo Dot from $14.99
- Apple: MacBook Air M1 - lowest price ever
- Bathroom: 8-piece cotton towel sets from $21.64
- Beauty: 40% off Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- Christmas: 47% off Lego and Funko advent calendars
- Coffee machines: up to 32% off Nespresso
- Fashion: up to 45% off essentials
- Gift ideas: 40% off holiday gifts for the family
- Headphones: Sony headphones from $28
- Home: 56% off furniture
- Kitchen: up to 44% off Instant Pot and air fryers
- Laptops: 39% off Asus Chromebooks
- Smartwatches: up to 38% off Fitbit
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $139.99
- Toys: toys and games from under $10
- TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Vacuums: up to 37% off Roomba
10 best Amazon Black Friday deals
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was
$49.99now $24.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: was
$279.99now $178
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Machine: was
$159now $118.30
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was
$519.99now $299.99
- MacBook Air M1: was
$999now $799
- Playstation 5 DualSense Controller: was
$69.99now $49
- Samsung 85-inch AU8000 4K TV: was
$2,200now $1,297
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1: was
$199.99now $129.95
- Google Pixel 6a: was
$449now $299
What to expect in the Amazon Black Friday sale
So what new deals will drop when the sale gets underway at midnight?
Well, it's likely that many of the existing discounts will remain available. As we've seen over the last few years, many offers that go live in early November actually stay the same through Black Friday and into December. Increasingly Black Friday doesn't have the huge price-drop spike that we saw in the past; instead prices drop earlier and the deals run for longer.
That said, Amazon did confirm a few more in its initial sale announcement. They are:
- Up to 50% off select Fire TV devices
- Up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell
- Up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle
- Up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel
- Up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save on kitchen products from Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
A Black Friday classic: Echo Dot for $24.99
Here's one you don't need to wait until midnight for...
Amazon has already cut the price of its latest Echo Dot by 50% – dropping the price to $24.99. Amazon's smart speakers are always a classic Black Friday bargain, and this deal is particularly notable because Amazon only released the new Echo Dot 5th Gen at the end of September – this is the first time it's been on sale.
We've not reviewed it yet, but according to Amazon it has improved audio – specifically, up to 50% less distorting, and yet up to twice the bass at the same time – as we reported at the time.
Right now, it costs the same as the excellent fourth-gen version, which we awarded 4.5/5 stars in our Echo Dot 4th-gen review, so we'd go for the newer model. If you're not sure where to start with smart home tech, here's your answer.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The latest generation Echo Dot smart speaker offers a step up in audio quality to deliver clearer vocals, more powerful bass and a more vibrant sound overall. Apart from that, it's capable of exactly the same features as previous models. It's the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has been on sale since launch, so it's a rare deal, and it's exactly the same price as the older version, too.
Welcome to our coverage of the Amazon Black Friday sale
Thanks for joining us this morning.
Hold on, you may be thinking, haven't there been Black Friday deals at Amazon for the majority of November already? It's true, the retailer has had early offers for a few weeks, but tomorrow marks the true start of the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Whether it makes that big a difference remains to be seen, but Amazon has said the event will run for 48 hours across November 24 and 25. Thousands of new offers are set to go live - including a selection of limited-time lightning deals every 30 minutes.
These include price cuts of up to 70% on Amazon's own smart home devices, coffee machines, toys, appliances, Samsung, HP, Dell, Bose and Xbox – as well as a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle.
Stay tuned for regular updates on some of the best early deals in the run-up and then we'll share our top picks from the fresh batch of Amazon offers once they go live at midnight. Whatever they may be.
