Amazon Black Friday deals live: millions of discounts to launch at 12:01 PST tonight

Amazon Black Friday deals: key info * 48-hour sale live from Nov 24 - 25

* Save up to 70%

* Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more

* Early offers are now available

Amazon is set to launch a 48-hour Black Friday sale at midnight tonight. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals will begin at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and they'll run for two full days.

Millions of products will be discounted during the event, with popular categories such as TVs, laptops, appliances, video games, tablets, phones and fashion all included. We'll be covering the Amazon sale live, bringing you all the latest news and biggest Black Friday price drops here. (If you'd like to see the top offers from all retailers, take a look at our best Black Friday deals roundup.)

Our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog is being run by TechRadar deals editor James Pickard and ecommerce content director Julia Sagar this morning, and you'll find tips, tricks and expert product insight here from across the TechRadar team to help you find the gear and gadgets you want at the lowest possible price.

Our deals team searches the internet daily for discounts on the tech, home, fitness and wellness products that have made it through our tough testing process - and we sometimes surface great deals on interesting items that we haven't tested (we tell you if we haven't used a product ourselves.)

Here, we're focusing on the best Black Friday deals at Amazon - but if we can find a better offer on the same product at another retailer, we'll share that, too. If you're only interested in the discounts, head over to our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup. Otherwise, stick with us as we cover the Amazon Black Friday sale live.