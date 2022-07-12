LG's incredible lightweight laptop is the cheapest it's ever been this Prime Day

The LG Gram 15 is one of our favorite 15-inch laptops, from its vibrant display to its solid performance thanks to an Intel Core i7 processor. It's now just $1,000 on Amazon, which is almost half-price and the biggest discount we've ever seen, making this top-tier ultrabook a great-value purchase.

Of course, as the name implies, this is a seriously thin-and-light laptop perfect for fast-moving professionals, weighing barely more than a kilogram and measuring less than 2cm thick. It's not the only work laptop on sale this Prime Day, but in our opinion, it's one of the very best.

LG Gram 15: $1,600 $1000 at Amazon

Save $600 - A super-lightweight laptop with a powerful Intel processor, the LG Gram 15 also boasts a bright, colorful display and an excellent battery life. This is by far the cheapest it's ever been on sale, too!

Considering that it packs an i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and half a terabyte of high-speed SSD storage, this LG Gram 15 is an almost ludicrously good value at $600 off. We felt relatively comfortable recommending this laptop at full price, so here it becomes an absolute no-brainer.

As a lightweight laptop, it's capable of battery life that should last you a full day at work or school, and the 1080p IPS display is bright and colorful too. LG designed it with flexibility in mind, so it also packs HDMI video output for connecting to a second screen or projector, a MicroSD card reader for photographers, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

