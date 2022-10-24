Lego’s gaming PC has the best Halloween costume we’ve seen in years

Audio player loading…

Lego has unveiled a new one-of-a-kind Haunted House set, though just one of its parts costs several times what the publicly available Haunted House set does. After all, this one contains an RTX 3090, making it more than any normal Lego build: it’s a fully functioning gaming PC that’s as terrifying as it is powerful.

Using over 20,000 bricks, Lego has created a mansion that wouldn’t be out of place in any of the best horror movies or Scooby-Doo episodes. There’s the entry hallway filled with paintings and hunting trophies that seem to be watching you, a kitchen with a bubbling cauldron, and a massive organ so the setting can have the ominous backing track it deserves.

But to find out what this house is really hiding you’ll have to pull on one of its gargoyle decorations to bring its not-so-secret laboratory to life. Glowing white fans will illuminate the crypt and send a chill through the air, while bubbling neon green liquid will start flowing through the pipes of this custom-made water cooling system, as the beast inside awakens.

Just in time for Halloween 🎃 This monster, one-off, brick-built gaming PC is giving us the chills. pic.twitter.com/0PhL05ko8gOctober 23, 2022 See more

Because if you thought this build wasn’t impressive enough based on its design alone, Lego has outfitted its PC with specs that would put most rivals to shame.

It comes with one of the best processors Intel has released in years – the Intel Core i9-12900K – and Nvidia’s ultra-powerful GeForce RTX 3090 – one of the best graphics cards money can buy. While that’s all that Lego tells us about the PC’s specs directly, we do get a handy view of its stat screen which reveals this haunted house also runs on 32 GB of DDR5 RAM.

And beneath those floorboards is a lot of storage space for monsters (and the best PC games) to hide. Lego’s possessed PC comes with 1TB of total storage spread evenly across its C and D drives – the only thing we don’t know is if it’s SSD storage or HDD storage. Given the PC’s other aspects though, we would expect it to be the former.

Opinion: Let's get creative with our builds

Lego’s toys have been inspiring creativity for several decades, and this Lego PC build is already inspiring us to think about how we might spice up our next PC build.

While it adds to the complexity of the project – as you have to think extra hard about the size, component compatibility, and cooling capabilities of a custom PC case – it also gives the final project a much more personalized feel. Only our former computing writer Jessica Weatherbed could rock the glittering crystal computer she made last year.

So shiny (Image credit: Future)

So next time you’re looking up how to build a PC you might also want to think about how to make it feel like your own. That could be some simple color coordination for your components, or it could be taking a page out of the brickmaker’s book and turning one of your favorite Lego sets into a PC.

Or you could skip the hassle that comes with building a PC from scratch and instead just customize one of the best gaming PCs of 2022 that’s already been made for you.