iPhone deals at Apple: price cuts on the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR

Apple's current iPhone deal allows you to save up to $320 on the iPhone lineup when you trade-in an eligible device. This limited-time offer gets you the all-new iPhone SE on sale for just $229, the iPhone 11 on sale for $449, the 11 Pro on sale for $679, and the iPhone XR on sale for $349.



After you purchase your new iPhone, you'll get a trade-in email that explains how to get your old device ready to ship. Apple will send you a trade-in kit that includes a box, prepaid shipping label, and instructions on how to prep your old device. After you ship your phone within 14 days, Apple will credit your original payment.



This is one of the best trade-in deals we've seen and a fantastic offer if you're shopping for a new iPhone and have an eligible device to trade-in. You can buy your iPhone unlocked or choose a carrier plan from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Not in the US? See the best iPhone deals in our region further down the page.

iPhone deals:

iPhone SE for $399 at Apple | Save up to $170 on the iPhone SE when trade-in an eligible device

You can save up to $170 on the all-new iPhone SE when you trade-in an eligible device. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

iPhone 11 for $699 at Apple | Save up to $250 on the iPhone 11 with eligible trade-in

You can save up to $250 on the iPhone 11 when you trade-in an eligible iPhone. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display, a new dual-camera system, and is available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White.

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Apple | Save up to $320 on the iPhone 11 Pro with eligible trade-in

Save up to $320 on the iPhone 11 Pro when you trade in an eligible iPhone. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, includes a triple camera system, and comes in your color choice of Gold, Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green.



You can also save on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XR for $599 at Apple | Save up to $250 on the iPhone XR with eligible trade-in

Apple is offering up to $250 off the iPhone XR with an eligible iPhone trade-in. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, a 12MP single-lens camera, and includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip.

