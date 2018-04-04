The best iPhone 8 Plus deals in April 2018

If the iPhone X's price is too much for you to stomach, but you still want a big-screened iPhone, then perhaps the iPhone 8 Plus is the way to go.

It has a 5.5-inch screen and an impressive camera, even if doesn't have the cache of the iPhone X. It's still not a cheap phone by any means, so you'll definitely want to peruse all the iPhone 8 Plus deals that you'll find here.

Below you'll find deals from carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, which include discounts on a second phone and offers for your trade-in. Further down the page you'll find unlocked options.

If you'd rather purchase directly from Apple, you can expect to pay $799 for the 64GB model or $949 for the 256GB model, but you can get up to $315 in credit when you trade in your old iPhone.

The best iPhone 8 Plus deals from US Carriers

iPhone 8 Plus review in brief

Brilliant, but in the shade of the iPhone X

Screen size: 5.5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 202g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2675mAh

Great camera

Premium look and feel

Wireless charging

Lacks the pizzazz of the iPhone X

How much does the iPhone 8 Plus cost?

The short answer is $799. That's what Apple charges for the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus, available in silver, gold, or space gray.

Of course, if you need more memory, then it's going to cost you more; your only other option is spending an extra $150 and grabbing a $949 256GB iPhone 8 Plus.

As we've outlined above, there are ways to get a deal, or at the very least, break your cost out into more manageable monthly payments (also available via Apple).