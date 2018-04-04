The best iPhone 8 deals for April 2018

If you're not ready to splurge for an iPhone X, a deal on an iPhone 8 can save you money. The iPhone 8 is a simple upgrade from last year's iPhone 7, and as such, the price hasn't increased too much, though it's a little more expensive, likely due to the increased storage of the base model, wireless charging, and its improved processor.

Apple released the iPhone 8 in September with a list price of $699.99 for the 64GB model and $849.99 for the 256GB version, and those prices haven't dropped in the interim. Nevertheless, there are ways to get a deal, especially if you trade in an old phone.

If you want to buy your phone from Apple, you can get up to $315 when you trade in an old iPhone. Elsewhere, most of the major carriers are offering deals when you trade in your old phone, and some are even offering BOGO deals. If you don't want to pay the list price, Boost Mobile offers $100 off both models.

Below, you'll find the best deals at the carriers, while further down the page, you can compare unlocked phones.

The best iPhone 8 deals from US carriers

iPhone 8 deals at T-Mobile | Get a free 64GB iPhone 8 with trade-in

T-Mobile doesn't offer any discounts on the iPhone 8, but if you're in the market for two iPhones, you can get $700 off a second iPhone 8 (ie a free 64GB iPhone 8) when you purchase the first and trade-in an iPhone 7 or newer iPhone. Otherwise, it's $699.99 for the 64GB version, which you can pay for in 24 monthly payments of $29.17 with nothing due upfront, or $849.99 for the 256GB model, payable with $177.99 down and $28 per month for 24 months. View this iPhone 8 deal direct from T-Mobile.

iPhone 8 deals at Verizon | Up to 50% off with trade-in | $150 prepaid card with new account

Like its competitors, Verizon doesn't discount the iPhone 8, but you can save on the iPhone if you trade in your old phone and sign up for the carrier's unlimited plan. If you trade in a flagship phone, you'll get 50% off for payments of $18.96 ($455.04) for the 64GB and $25.20 ($604.80) for the 256GB. But you're probably more likely to get a 35% or 25% discount when you trade in one of the older eligible phones. And if you switch from another carrier, you'll get a $150 prepaid card. View this iPhone 8 deal direct from Verizon.

iPhone 8 deals at Sprint | BOGO 64GB for $29.17 for 18 months, 256GB for $29.17 for 18 months with $150 down

Like the other big carriers, Sprint also doesn't discount the iPhone 8. But it also offers a BOGO deal; when you lease an iPhone 8 for 18 months, you'll get a 64GB iPhone 8 lease for free (essentially a monthly credit). You can lease either version of the phone for $29.17 per month for 18 months, with nothing due upfront for the 64GB version and a $150 down payment required for the 256GB model. This lease is part of Sprint's iPhone Forever program, so anytime after 12 months, you can purchase the phone for the remaining balance or trade it in for a new model. View this iPhone 8 deal direct from Sprint.

iPhone 8 deals at Boost Mobile | 64GB for $599.99, 256GB for $749.99

Boost is currently the only carrier offering a discounted deal on the iPhone 8. You can save $100 on either the 64GB or 256GB model. Unfortunately, you will have to pay for this phone upfront, and it can only be unlocked after 1 year of Boost Mobile service.

iPhone 8 review in brief

Obviously excellent, but not a giant leap forward

Screen size: 4.7-inches | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 148g | OS: iOS 11 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 64GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 1821mAh

Better screen than iPhone 7

New gold colour is handsome

It's expensive

Same old design

Don't expect a revolution with the iPhone 8. It's essentially a tweaked iPhone 7 with a few enhancements and one or two upgrades. For that reason, we wouldn't recommend this phone to anyone with an iPhone 7, but for those with older phones this could make a timely upgrade — especially if the price of the iPhone X makes you want to weep.

