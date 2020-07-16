iPhone 11 price cut: save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max at Verizon

If you're looking to save on Apple's most powerful phone, the iPhone 11 Pro, then you're in luck. Verizon is currently offering $350 in savings on the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max when you order online with qualified activation.



To receive this deal, you must add the iPhone 11 Pro of Pro Max to your cart with monthly device payments or at full retail price, then activate with a qualified Verizon plan. You'll then get $350 credited to your account over 24 months. You can also save $20 off your $40 activation fee when your order online.



This deal not only includes a fantastic discount on the iPhone, but Verizon is also offering a $150 Verizon Gift Card and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. Last but not least, you can also save $150 on Apple Watch with your iPhone purchase. This offer ends on July 31, so you should take advantage of of this stellar deal now before it's too late.

iPhone 11 deals at Verizon:

iPhone 11 Pro for $999 at Verizon | Save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro with qualified activation

You can save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro when you order online and activate with a qualified plan. You can also save $150 on the Apple Watch and get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

iPhone 11 Pro Max for $1,099.99 at Verizon | Save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation

Verizon's online-only deal includes $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation. You can also save $150 on the Apple Watch and get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

