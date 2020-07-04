iPad Pro deals offer up to $500 off in this weekend's 4th of July sales

A wave of iPad Pro deals has hit the 4th of July sales, with up to $500 off previous generation models. That means you can pick up some pretty powerful Apple tablets for some stunning prices right now. Sure, the latest model adds a little power boost to the system than the older versions, as well as some more niche features that AR-heads will take advantage of, but if you're looking for a high performance device with plenty of room for flexible work and play, you'll find a steal here.

Shop all iPad Pro deals at B&H Photo

Check out the full iPad range at Apple

B&H Photo is responsible for these iPad Pro deals. The retailer is using the 4th of July sales to clear out its inventory of the older model with some considerable price cuts this weekend. You'll find both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models discounted right now, with $500 savings on the 512GB and 1TB 12.9-inch models, now available for $999 and $1,199 respectively. You'll find savings all the way up the price scale however, with the cheapest models being the 11-inch 64GB version (now $699) and the 12.9-inch 64GB version (now $799).

Not only that, but some of these iPad Pro deals also come with the brand new Magic Keyboard bundled in. For $1,499 you can get a 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro with WiFi and Cellular, as well as the expensive peripheral, which usually costs around $300. Or you can pick up a 256GB 12.9-inch model with the same connectivity options and the same keyboard included for $1,199.

Take a closer look at these iPad Pro deals further down the page, and you can also browse more of the latest 4th of July Apple sales elsewhere on TechRadar.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more iPad Pro sales further down the page.

Check out all the best iPad Pro deals from around the web

11-inch iPad Pro deals in the 4th of July sales

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 64GB, WiFi | $799 $699 at B&H Photo

The 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $100 less in B&H Photo's 4th of July sale. That's perfect if you're after a premium tablet for lighter work, gaming, and web surfing.

View Deal

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 1TB, WiFi | $1,349 $1,099 at B&H Photo

If you're looking for more storage from these iPad Pro deals, try the 1TB version, which has a $250 price cut at B&H Photo in this weekend's 4th of July sales.

View Deal

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 1TB, WiFi + Cellular | $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

There's also 1TB of storage space inside this 11-inch iPad Pro, and it comes with LTE connectivity too, so you don't have to rely on WiFi. At just $100 more than the offer above, this is an excellent deal on a typically far more premium device - just remember to factor in the cost of your data plan.

View Deal

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 1TB, WiFi + Cellular | Magic Keyboard | $1,928 $1,499 at B&H Photo

iPad Pro deals rarely include expensive peripherals, but this offer on the 11-inch model comes with a Magic Keyboard included, a massive 1TB of storage space and Verizon 4G LTE. It's available for $429 less at B&H Photo right now.

View Deal

12.9-inch iPad Pro sales

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro | 64GB, WiFi + Verizon 4G LTE| $999 $799 at B&H Photo

The 12.9-inch 64GB iPad Pro is only $100 more than the 11-inch right now, making this an excellent buy if you've been holding out on picking up a premium Apple tablet. You'll find the same price on this model as the non-cellular version, so it's worth choosing this one to keep your options open, even if you don't plan on using your own data plan. Or double your storage and grab a 256GB model for just $929 this weekend.

View Deal

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro | 256GB, WiFi + Verizon 4G LTE | Magic Keyboard | $1,628 $1,199 at B&H Photo

You're dropping down to 256GB of storage space on this iPad Pro, but you're picking up a Magic Keyboard at the same time. It's rare to find such high value peripherals in an iPad Pro deal, so we imagine this offer will prove popular in the 4th of July sales. Be aware that this item is listed as out of stock at the moment, but you can still add it to you cart and get ready for checkout later today if you're keen.

View Deal

More iPad Pro deals

If you're looking for something for work alone, you might be better off checking out the latest MacBook sales, or for something a little less Apple check out the best laptop deals available right now.