These iPad Pro deals can save you up to $500 right now

This week's iPad Pro deals are offering some fantastic price cuts right now - with $500 off a range of premium tablets at B&H Photo. There are some powerful devices, with savings stretched across cheaper iPads as well as the powerful 1TB models.

These are the older 2018 iPad Pros, which means you're not picking up the latest generation. Barring a few power upgrades and AR-focused feature additions, however, there's still some high performance tech on offer here - and at prices that many would much prefer over 2020's offerings.

These iPad Pro deals are seeing both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models discounted right now, with $500 savings on the 512GB and 1TB 12.9-inch models, now available for $999 and $1,199 respectively. You'll find savings all the way up the price scale however, with the cheapest models being the 11-inch 64GB version (now $699) and the 12.9-inch 64GB version (now $799).

Take a closer look at these iPad Pro deals further down the page, and if you're not in the US you'll find plenty more sales in the UK and Australia below as well.

11-inch iPad Pro deals

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 64GB, WiFi | $799 $699 at B&H Photo

The 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $100 less in B&H Photo's 4th of July sale. That's perfect if you're after a premium tablet for lighter work, gaming, and web surfing.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro | 1TB, WiFi + Cellular | $1,499 $1,099 at B&H Photo

There's also 1TB of storage space inside this 11-inch iPad Pro, and it comes with LTE connectivity too, so you don't have to rely on WiFi. At just $100 more than the offer above, this is an excellent deal on a typically far more premium device - just remember to factor in the cost of your data plan.

12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro | 64GB, WiFi + Verizon 4G LTE| $999 $799 at B&H Photo

The 12.9-inch 64GB iPad Pro is only $100 more than the 11-inch right now, making this an excellent buy if you've been holding out on picking up a premium Apple tablet. You'll find the same price on this model as the non-cellular version, so it's worth choosing this one to keep your options open, even if you don't plan on using your own data plan. Or double your storage and grab a 256GB model for just $929 this weekend.

More iPad Pro deals

