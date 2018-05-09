Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Intel has been rumored to be working on a discrete graphics card for some time now, and we may well see it announced at CES 2019.

At least that’s the word on the Internet according to Anthony Garreffa from TweakTown. According to an industry source within Intel, Garreffa alleges that Intel’s GPU team has “reached the end of this first step, and are now preparing for the big [GPU] launch.”

Supposedly after acquiring the Athlon and Ryzen CPU architect Jim Keller, Intel is now pushing full-steam ahead with the next generation Intel graphics core.

Graphic ambitions

Previously, Intel poached AMD’s Radeon Tech Group Leader, Raja Koduri, and Global Product Marketing, Chris Hook. On top of this, we previously reported that Intel is building a graphics-focused team of at least 102 personal. With all of that in mind it seems certain that Intel is working on something big in the GPU world.

Of course, we’ll have to take this rumor with a grain of salt. Especially when Tweaktown’s last source confirmed that Nvidia would launch a new GPU in late March at the company GPU Technology Conference. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Via PC Gamer