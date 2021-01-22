Hurry! The Apple AirPods hit lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to save on the latest model Apple AirPods, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has an epic deal on the 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case, which are on sale for just $129.98 (was $199). That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.



Amazon also has the 2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $128 (was $159) and the AirPods Pro marked down to $209 (from $249).

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129.98 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129.98. That's a $69 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.



As we've mentioned, this is the best deal we've seen for the Apple earbuds and $10 less than the record-low price set during Black Friday. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $128.98 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $209 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $209. That's the best price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds that feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

You can see more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals and the cheapest AirPod prices, sales, and deals.



You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales and deals.

