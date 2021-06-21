Hurry - the AirPods Pro drop down to just $189.99 for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sale is officially up and running, and if you're looking to snag a deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods - then you're in luck.
Amazon has dropped the AirPods Pro to just $189.99 (was $249) - which is the best deal you can find right now. And while it's not the lowest price we've seen for the earbuds, it's $10 less than last week's price, and because of its popularity, we expect this Prime Day deal won't stick around for too long.
Not in the US? See the best AirPods deals in your region below.
Prime Day AirPods deal
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $189.99 at Amazon
Save $59 - The best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for $189.99 at Amazon - only $20 more than the record-low price and $10 less than last week's sale. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case that delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.
View Deal
The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.
We've listed more early Prime Day AirPods deals below, including the AirPods with wireless charging case, the AirPods Pro, and luxury AirPods Max. Keep in mind that the Amazon Prime Day sale ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage of these discounts now before it's too late.
More Prime Day AirPods deals
Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case
$159 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - The cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with charging case on sale for $119.9. While this isn't the best deal we've seen, it's only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price and a fantastic price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.
View Deal
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case:
$199 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $49 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $149.99 for Prime Day. That's a $49 discount and the best price we've seen in months for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.
View Deal
AirPods Max:
$549 $519.93 at Amazon
Save $20 - If you're after a pair of Apple's particularly expensive headphones, you'll find the AirPods Max in Green and Red on sale for $519.93. While that isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount for the headphones that were just released late last year.
View Deal
