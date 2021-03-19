Huge Best Buy sale: deals on TVs, iPhone, laptops, the Apple Watch, and more

The Best Buy 3-day sale starts today, and we're rounding up the top deals which include huge discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, the Apple Watch, the all-new iPhone 12, tablets, and so much more.

Some of the highlighted offers include fantastic deals on TVs like this Hisense 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99 (was $999.99), this Insignia 50-inch Fire TV marked down to $299.99, and a $50 discount on this Sony 55-inch 4K smart TV.



You'll also find fantastic laptop bargains like the Dell Inspiron 7000 laptop on sale for $799.99, an impressive $360 discount on the Surface Pro 7, and this Lenovo Chromebook Duet marked down to just $249.



If you're interested in Apple deals, you can get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169, and you can also save up to $800 on the all-new iPhone 12 currently.



See more of the top deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale below, and keep in mind, these fantastic offers end Sunday at midnight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. View Deal

Insignia 50-inch 4K smart Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A fantastic deal, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for $299.99. This 2020 smart set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can save $50 on this stunning 55-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV at Best Buy's sale. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $300 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $849 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Best Buy has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $849 this week. This 4K TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts.View Deal

Lenovo Duet Chromebook 10.1-inch tablet and keyboard: $299 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Lenovo Duet is the ultimate answer to cheap flexibility. As a 10.1-inch tablet, you are sacrificing a little screen space, but with the additional keyboard accessory, you can easily turn this device into a conventional laptop as well. Not to mention the 128GB of storage space under the hood.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Get the versatile Dell Inspiron 7000 on sale for $799.99 a Best Buy's 3-day sale. The 2-in-1 laptop features a 13-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor.View Deal

iPhone 12 at Best Buy |Save up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in

A fantastic iPhone deal, you can save up to $800 on the all-new iPhone 12 with trade-in and qualified activation from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - The best-selling Beats Solo Pro are on sale for a record-low price of $169.99 at Best Buy. The wireless headphones feature active noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life. This applies to the Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red matte collections.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell: $99.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Best Buy has the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $84.99. The newest generation doorbell now features improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.View Deal

