Huawei MateBook may return as three brand new 2-in-1 devices

Huawei has been rather silent on the computing front since introducing a Windows 10 tablet last February, but a new leak suggests the Chinese phone maker plans to unveil three devices later this year.

Keeper of secrets Evan Blass tweeted an image revealing three distinct Windows 10 devices that Huawei may introduce this year. From the image we can surmise the original MateBook will be succeeded by the MateBook E.

Alongside that, the MateBook D could be a new 13-inch convertible laptop entry with a screen that folds back similar to the HP Spectre x360 and Lenovo Yoga 910. Lastly, the MateBook X looks to be a large – possibly 15.6-inch – clamshell model.

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Blass didn’t provide any specs alongside the leaked image, however, Winfuture’s Roland Quandt posted a Geekbench results that contains specs, which seem to line up with MateBook X.

The benchmark points to a 15-inch device equipped with a Kaby Lake Intel Core i5-7200U processor and 8GB of memory. Otherwise, these rumored details are a bit sketchy for us to really predict what Huawei’s plans will be later this year.

Via Windows Central