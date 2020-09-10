Save big on powerful rigs with these stunning HP Omen gaming laptop deals

You'll find $100 off a range of HP Omen gaming laptop deals this week at HP, which means excellent savings on everything from budget starter rigs to more enthusiast-level configurations. HP Omens don't exactly see many discounts, with the premium HP range offering some top level specs at the higher end of the price spectrum and some significant value for money in the cheaper ranges. However, this week's gaming laptop deals can shave those costs down if you're looking to get your hands on a new rig.

We're seeing prices ranging from $899 on a cheaper i5 / GTX 1650 configuration to $1,499 on a massive 17.3-inch powerhouse this week. However, the best deal comes in the form of this $1,249.99 15.6-inch machine. You're still saving $100 here, but that discount works incredibly hard for you - bringing a usually costly RTX 2070 GPU down to a price point gaming laptop deals rarely glance at. Taken with the hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, you're getting a fantastic offer here.

We're highlighting this offer, and more, just below but you can always shop more cheap gaming laptop deals from around the web as well.

Today's best HP Omen gaming laptop deals

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,349.99 $1,249.99 at HP

Save $100 on this 15.6-inch HP Omen gaming laptop this week, with a stunning RTX 2070 GPU under the hood no less. That's a great price for a laptop with this calibre of graphical output, but you're also getting the 10th gen i7 processor to make the most of it as well.

HP Omen 15t 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at HP

You're dropping your GPU down to a GTX 1650 in this HP Omen, but for $899 we'd expect components like that. You'll still be able to play the vast majority of recent releases, just perhaps not on ultra-high graphics settings. Plus, there's a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD inside this slimline chassis as well.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,029.99 $929.99 at HP

This DH-100 model comes in under $1,000 in HP's latest gaming laptop deals. That's a great price for some solid performance - the latest 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you're picking up GTX 1650Ti graphics in here as well.

HP Omen 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,399 $1,299.99 at HP

You can also save $100 on this massive 17.3-inch gaming laptop this week as well. There's 16GB RAM in here - a huge improvement over the cheaper models on sale right now, but you are dropping down to a GTX 1660Ti GPU to make way in the price a little as well. Aside from that you'll find a 10th gen i7 processor inside with 512GB of SSD storage as well.

HP Omen 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,599.99 $1,499.99 at HP

You can have it all with this equally large 17.3-inch HP Omen, however - well, nearly all. There's a RTX 2060 GPU in here, which is still excellent value when taken with the 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD under the hood - as well as the $100 discount.

