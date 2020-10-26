How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online with Disney Plus

After discovering and rescuing Baby Yoda in season one of the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, Din Djarin will be tasked with returning 'The Child' to his kind in season two of The Mandalorian. Keep reading to find out exactly how you can stream The Mandalorian season two when it's released on Disney Plus this Friday.

While the latest films in George Lucas’ Star Wars series and even the prequels that came before them left fans divided, The Mandalorian felt like a return to form when the Disney Plus series released last November. Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Din Djarin, also referred to as The Mandalorian, roped viewers in but it was the appearance of Baby Yoda or 'The Child' at the end of the first episode that took Star Wars fans and the internet by storm.

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Friday, October 30 with new episodes available the same day each week. A subscription is dirt cheap too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

Season 1 of the show contained eight 40-minute episodes that gave viewers a glimpse into what life was like after the fall of the Empire five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The imperial forces may have been defeated but the Empire’s grip on the galaxy still holds as we saw when The Mandalorian sought out 'The Client', who uses Imperial stormtroopers as bodyguards, for work.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will also feature eight 40-minute episodes that will be released on a weekly basis. Based on the latest trailer, we know that Din Djarin will be trying to reunite Baby Yoda with his kind and that the two will once again get into some dangerous adventures along the way.

Pedro Pascal will be returning as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin alongside Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greek Karaga and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. However, several new actors are said to be joining the cast this season including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Kattee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth.

Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the next season of Disney Plus’ live-action Star Wars series or just want to see what all the fuss surrounding Baby Yoda is about, we’ll show you exactly how to stream The Mandalorian season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online with Disney Plus

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia with the Latin American launch scheduled for next month, watching season 2 of The Mandalorian using the service will be easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch new episodes of The Mandalorian. Disney+ is going old school when it comes to how the episodes are being delivered. Rather than 'doing a Netflix' and putting all eight shows out there at once to binge, season 2 will premiere on Friday, October 30 and then be released episode by episode until the finale on Friday, December 18. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Mandalorian and other Disney Plus original series, the service also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to new episodes of The Mandalorian, subscribers can also look forward to the release of a Rogue One prequel series, a Clone Wars spinoff, WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Monsters Inc.’s Monsters at Work and more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to bring more films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus soon.

