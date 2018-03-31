How to watch the Joshua vs Parker fight: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

Tonight is the night that Anthony Joshua takes on New Zealand's Joseph Parker in what is billed as the biggest heavyweight boxing match in a decade. For boxing fans, it's an absolute must-watch fight!

If you're wondering how you're going to watch fight, on this page we're going to walk you through the best options for streaming it online. We'll point you towards all of the legal pay per view streams in all of the main English speaking countries and show you how to tune into an international broadcast if you don't have one in your country.

You could also use a VPN to stream Joshua vs Parker for free by signing up to DAZN and then cancelling within a month, but as we'll show that's far from the easiest way to watch this fight.

The fight will begin at about 10pm GMT. Keep reading and we'll show you all of the livestreaming options available to you.

1. How watch Joshua vs Parker fight: UK stream

The Sky Box Office UK price of £24.95 (or £19.95 before Saturday) works out at just $35 so it's by far the cheapest PPV stream of the Joshua vs Parker fight available online this weekend anywhere in the world. You can tune into this stream from anywhere in the world using a VPN

2. How to watch Joshua vs Parker: US stream

3. How to watch Joshua vs Parker: Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland stream

This is currently the only way to watch the Joshua vs Parker fight for free

The best method for those in Canada, Austria, Germany and Switzerland to stream Joshua vs Parker

DAZN is a streaming service available in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland and in all these countries it has secured exclusive streaming rights for the Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker fight. If you're in one of these countries but you have no interest in subscribing to DAZN yet want to watch the fight, it will actually be possible to watch for free. DAZN offers a 30 day money back option so if you sign up you'll be able to cancel and get your money as long as you do this within a month of signing up. Now, if you're not in Canada, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you could in theory use a VPN to dial in to, say, Canada, and also get this free option. Your main hurdle will be that you will need a credit card registered in one of the participating countries in order to sign up. If you want to try this option from the US or UK we'd recommend doing it via ExpressVPN.

4. How to watch Joshua vs Parker: Autralia stream

The fight is being shown exclusively on Main Event in Australia and it'll cost you $39.95

The Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker is being streamed exclusively in Australia by Main Event which will kick off at 4am for Australian boxing fans. It'll cost you $39.95 to buy the fight which will also get you access to Sunday replays at 12pm, 6pm and then every 6 hours from 6am on April 2. Not in Australia right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream outside of Australia even if you're an Aussie in another country.

5. How to watch Joshua vs Parker: New Zealand stream

The fight will stream exclusively in New Zealand on Sky Arena at a cost of $49.99

Clearly there will be heaps of interest in the Joshua vs Parker (or should that be Parker vs Joshua?!) fight in New Zealand, the home country of Joseph Parker himself. In New Zealand, the fight will be streamed online by Sky Arena where it'll cost you $49.99 to tune in. The undercard will start at about 5am on Sunday morning with the main fight starting not before 8.30am. Not in New Zealand right now? You'll need to use a VPN to watch this stream

6. How to live stream Joshua vs Parker for free

There are usually plenty of ways to illegally watch pay per view sporting events online without paying any money. Reddit is usually full of tips for this and you often find people illegally re-streaming legal streams on Facebook or YouTube. These are usually shut down pretty quickly and people cauught doing that are often prosecuted. So we'd recommend avoiding the illegal routes and sticking to the legal options above. If you were to go the naughty route, we'd definitely recommend using a VPN!