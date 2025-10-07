Sunweb confirms data breach, warns customers to be on their guard
Tourist agency data stolen in apparent attack
- Sunweb confirms data breach after phishing emails targeted customers with fake payment requests
- Attackers stole contact and booking details; sensitive ID and payment data remained secure
- Incident was contained; breach reported to Dutch authorities; customers urged to contact their banks
Sunweb Group has confirmed suffering a cyberattack and data breach, and has urged its customers to remain vigilant against incoming phishing attacks.
A security notification posted on the travel company's website said Sunweb was made aware of the breach when its customers started receiving phishing emails.
The emails saw victims urged to “confirm their details and make a payment, otherwise their holiday would be cancelled.”
"Fully contained"
Since the emails did not come from Sunweb, but rather from another hacked company’s email server, the company launched an investigation.
This determined Sunweb’s network was breached, and at least some of the information used in the attacks originated from that breach.
The agency did not say who the attackers were, or if they made contact. It did say that they stole people’s names, email addresses, phone numbers, and different booking information (travel dates, destinations, and similar).
On the other hand, credit card details, passwords, and passport or ID document information, remained secure.
The agency also did not say how many people were affected by the breach, or if they will be getting any free identity theft and credit monitoring services, as is standard practice in these types of cyberattacks.
“The incident has now been fully contained, and the affected system has been further secured,” Sunweb confirmed.
After confirming the attack, the agency reached out to affected individuals, and is currently preparing follow-up communication, as well. The affected systems were closed and “additional security measures” implemented. Sunweb did not mention which measures those were.
Finally, it reported the breach to the Dutch Supervisory Authority and told its customers who suspected to have been tricked - to reach out to their banks to try and stop the fraudulent transactions from going through.
