<p id="ea051f70-1d42-43f2-b9c1-66980ca89358">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's best Prime Day deals. Amazon's October Prime Day officially kicked off today and ends on Wednesday at Midnight PDT.</p><p>I've carefully selected the best of the best of today's Prime Day deals, based on price, ratings, and popularity from brands like Apple, Bissell, Ninja, Samsung, LG, and Sony.</p><p>Keep in mind that the most popular Prime Day deals won't last for long, so you should snag today's hottest deals before it's too late.</p>