How to watch Shooting at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Out of 33 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, the first medal up for grabs is in shooting, with the women’s 10m air rifle starting the Games with a bang. All you need to do to hit the target is follow our in-depth guide on how to get an Olympics shooting live stream wherever you are in the world.

With 300 competitors across fifteen events, there’s plenty to watch out for. Four-time pistol-shooting Olympian Jong-oh Jin of Korea is a favorite to grab gold as the current most successful individual shooter in the Games.

German competitor Christian Reitz aims to defend his Olympic title in the rapid fire event, and history will be made by Nino Saluvkadze as she competes for her record-breaking ninth Olympics. We’ll also have our eye out for Luna Solomon, whose journey from Eritrean refugee to Olympic-level marksperson has captured the imaginations of countless fans.

Plus, the Tokyo Games mark the long-awaited debut of 3 mixed-gender team events, joining the existing twelve gender-specific events.

If you’re looking to watch shooting at Olympics 2020, read on—below, we explain how to live stream Olympics shooting events and highlight some key dates to tune in.

- 10m Air Rifle women's finals: Friday, July 23 10.45pm ET / Saturday, July 24 from 11.45am JST / 3.45am BST

- 10m Air Pistol men's finals: Saturday, July 24 from 3.30pm JST / 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

- 10m Air Pistol women's: Saturday, July 24 from 10.15pm ET / Sunday, July 25 from 11.15am JST / 3.15am BST

- 10m Air Rifle men's finals: Sunday, July 25 from 3.30pm JST / 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST

- Skeet women's and men's finals: Monday, July 26 from 1.45am ET / 2.45pm JST / 6.45am BST

- 10m Air Pistol mixed team finals: Monday, July 26 from 10pm ET / Tuesday, July 27 from 11am JST / 3am BST

- 10m Air Rifle mixed team finals: Tuesday, July 27 from 12.15am ET / 1.15pm JST / 5.15am BST

- Trap women's and men’s finals: Thursday, July 29 from 2.30pm JST / 1.30am ET / 6.30am BST

- 25m Pistol Women's Finals: Friday, July 30 from 2pm JST / 1am ET / 6am BST

- Trap mixed team finals: Saturday, July 31 from 1.30pm JST / 12.30am ET / 5.30am BST

- 50m Rifle 3 Positions women's finals: Saturday, July 31 from 4pm JST / 3am ET / 8am BST

- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol and 50m Rifle 3 Positions men's finals: Monday, August 2 from 2.30pm JST / 1.30am ET / 6.30am BST

Free Olympics shooting live stream

Many broadcasters globally are televising the Tokyo Olympics, and a good number are broadcasting it for free. The official Olympics Channel is showing limited highlights and some catch-up coverage, but if you're looking for comprehensive live coverage you'll need to go with a domestic broadcaster.

In the UK, the BBC is broadcasting the games on free-to-air TV and on the BBC iPlayer website. ARD and ZDF in Germany, Channel 7 in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand are all offering free live coverage. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream shooting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While most countries will have decent free coverage, there are a couple of instances in which you'll want to access something different. The most likely scenarios for this are if you're out of your home country and can't access your regular streaming sites, or if watching online has been blocked on your work or college Internet.

The simplest way to remedy this is by using a VPN. A VPN is software that can virtually change your location, avoid network restrictions and keep you more private online as well. All you need to do is install it, select a server in your country of choice, and catch all the Olympic goodness without resorting to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Out of all the VPNs we've tested – and we've tested a few to say the least – ExpressVPN has won the gold every time. It's fast, it's secure, and most importantly it's the most reliable VPN we've used for accessing geo-blocked streaming content. Plus, it's available on tons of devices, including Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, games consoles as well as iPhones, Android devices, and all PCs. TechRadar readers can also claim three months FREE, and if it turns out the service isn't for you, you're covered by a 30-day no-quibble money-back guarantee. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Getting started with your VPN is super simple:

1. Download and install your VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app and select the appropriate location, and connect

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're after a UK stream, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Celso Pupo/Shutterstock)

FREE Olympics shooting live stream in the UK

Shooting fans in the UK will want to tune into BBC One or BBC Two, or head online to BBC iPlayer for absolutely free coverage throughout the Tokyo Games. In addition, Discovery+ and Eurosport will also be showing 2020 Olympic events. Discovery+ can be streamed for free directly from your phone or laptop or cast to your TV, or you can upgrade to the Entertainment pass for £4.99/month or £49.99 for the full year—after your free seven-day trial, of course. Eurosport’s service is affordable at just £6.99/month, with costs decreasing further with an annual subscription (£4.99/month for 12 months). You can watch Eurosport Player on your TV by connecting your laptop via an HDMI cable or by Chromecast, and Apple TV users can stream the service directly from Apple devices. If you’re not in the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, you can still access home streaming sites by installing a VPN—this will enable you to view streaming services that may be geolocked to your home location.

How to watch Olympics shooting in the US with and without cable

NBC in the US has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics. If you have NBC on cable, you can watch all the games on the NBC channels and on NBC’s streaming service. For full coverage information, check out the NBC schedule. Live stream Olympics shooting without cable For cord-cutters, other streaming services have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. Sling TV will set you back $35/ month and is currently available for just $10 for the first month. Peacock TV is available at just $4.99 a month and comes with a one-week free trial. fuboTV is more expensive at $64.99/month, but it comes with a one-week free trial. These streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Android TV, Fire TV, gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5, and on Android and iOS.

How to watch Olympics shooting in Canada

Canada has multiple broadcasters covering the 2020 Olympics. Cable users can catch all the events on CBC, Sportsnet, TSN, and TLN. If you don’t use cable, you can subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, but TSN and Sportsnet cost CAD 19.99/month. TLN doesn’t offer a standalone streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream shooting at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

For Australian viewers, Channel 7 and the streaming service 7Plus has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fans can rejoice because the broadcast is absolutely free for viewing. The live coverage will also be broadcast on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online, you can use Channel 7’s online streaming service, 7plus. 7plus is available on Android, iOS, web browsers, Fetch TV, Samsung TV, PS4, and more devices. Gone abroad? Use a VPN if you're not in Aus to catch all the free action from wherever you are.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.