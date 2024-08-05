How to watch Men's Surfing Final Day at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Surfing men's final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Brazil's Gabriel Medina rides in the barrel of a wave, in a red shirt and blue shorts on a blue surfboard, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
(Image credit: Getty Images / JEROME BROUILLET)
Jump to:

Watch the men's surfing final at Olympics 2024, because we're guaranteed a new champion, with Brazilian Gabriel Medina the favorites. Below we have all the information on how to watch the men's surfing final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams. 

The surfing finals were due to take place on Saturday but have been rescheduled for Monday, August 5. The men's surfing final will be preceded by the men's surfing semi-finals: Alonso Correa vs Kauli Vaast (1pm ET / 6pm BST) and Medina vs Jack Robinson (1.36pm ET / 6.36pm BST).

The men's surfing final gold medal match will start at 4.36pm ET / 9.36pm BST today, August 5.

Having already produced one of the defining images of the 2024 Olympic Games, Medina registered the highest score of the quarter-finals, demonstrating a mastery of the Teahupo'o wave in vastly different weather conditions, outshining even Tahitian native Kauli Vaast. Weston-Webb is one of a handful of surfers to have notched a perfect 10 here.

Here's where to watch men's surfing final live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options and all the surfing at Olympics 2024.

Watch men's surfing final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Date

  • Event date: August 5
  • Men's semi-finals start: 1pm ET / 6pm BST
  • Men's final start: 3.24pm ET / 8.24pm BST

Best free streams

FREE men's surfing final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch men's surfing final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic surfing final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic surfing final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch men's surfing final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The surfing final live stream (men's) from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the USA.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select Olympic events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch men's surfing final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until August 10, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic surfing final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch a 2024 Olympic men's surfing final live stream for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include surfing final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is men's surfing final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Olympic surfing finals have been rescheduled to take place on Monday, August 5. The men's final gold medal match starts at 9.36pm BST / 4.36pm ET. 

It will be preceded by the men's bronze medal match at 8.24pm BST / 3.24pm ET.

The men's surfing semi-finals start at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.

The surfing finals were originally supposed to be held in midweek, and then on Saturday, but the event had to be put on hold due to dangerous weather conditions, forcing a reshuffle.

The men's and women's surfing finals are available on Peacock in the USA and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic surfing for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch the 2024 Olympic surfing final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

