LinkedIn is forcing recruiters and executives alike to verify themselves

LinkedIn pages paying for Premium will be able to verify themselves

Recruiters and high-title individuals also asked to complete verification

Smaller businesses are seemingly uncatered for (short of forking out a lot for Premium)

LinkedIn is expanding its verification requirements to even more companies and businesspeople as it seeks to iron out scams and to boost credibility.

Previously limited and by request only, company page verification will now become available to all businesses with a Premium Company Page subscription (around the $100/month mark) – this is not a full rollout to the estimated 60 million+ company pages on the platform.

The Microsoft-owned platform claims 85% of business buyers say trust is critical – built-in verification aims to reassure buyers, prospects and job seekers.

More LinkedIn pages and people to get verified

LinkedIn is known for a few key offerings – public profiles, business networking and, more recently, gaming.

But it’s also a popular platform for finding jobs, and the second verification mandate requires members who add or update recruiter-related titles to verify their workplace on their profile - workers like Recruiters or Talent Acquisition Specialists.

LinkedIn says this move will reassure candidates the person who’s handling applications really is who they say they are.

The third and final change comes to individuals with high-level titles, like Executive Directors, Managing Directors and Vice Presidents. VP of Product Oscar Rodriguez says this will tackle impersonation.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the announcement’s comments section, Verifications Product Lead Daniel Tweed-Kent confirmed pages will keep their verification status once it’s been applied, even if they cancel their Premium subscription.

LinkedIn has a long history with verifying the accounts on its platform in the shadow of Twitter’s earlier problems with bots.

Right back when ChatGPT was barely in the hands of the public, LinkedIn added new safeguards to detect fake accounts that used AI-generated profile pictures.

However, the company’s gradual expansion of its verification scheme has been met with some resent, particularly among smaller businesses which are faced with a costly dilemma if they wish to become verified.

TechRadar Pro asked LinkedIn if it has plans to make verification more accessible to smaller businesses – any update from the company will be posted here.