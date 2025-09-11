Norton’s new monitoring features arrive during a record-breaking surge in breaches

Dark web forums increasingly trade sensitive business identifiers with alarming speed

Social media scams multiply, hitting small businesses where reputations are fragile

Small businesses face an increasingly difficult online environment, with both financial and reputational threats emerging from unexpected directions.

Attackers are becoming more precise in how they target smaller organizations and individual influencers who often lack the best ransomware protection or enterprise-level defenses.

According to Norton, cyber breaches aimed at small businesses rose more than 50% in 2025, and data exposure overall increased 21% quarter over quarter.

Small businesses are increasingly caught in the crosshairs of cybercrime

“Today, small businesses are targets like everyone else, and they need the right tools to help protect them from very real threats,” said Deval Patel, Head of Small Business at Gen.

To tackle this, Norton has expanded its security package to address two major weak points: stolen business data circulating on the dark web and fraudulent activity on social media accounts.

The new release adds broader coverage for information that could easily be used against a business once exposed.

Its “Dark Web Monitoring” feature now scans for eight additional fields beyond personal details, including Company Name, Tax ID number, and VAT numbers.

If any of these identifiers appear on underground forums or marketplaces, the owners receive an alert.

For businesses considering a dark web VPN to shield activity, it becomes clear that monitoring alone is not a complete solution but one piece of a larger security puzzle.

“… By adding enhanced Dark Web and Social Media Monitoring alongside our Financial Monitoring feature, we’re extending that peace of mind into areas where cyber threats are growing fastest,” Patel added.

The idea is to give small businesses a chance to react before criminals exploit the data for fraud or impersonation.

While this expansion sounds reassuring, it depends heavily on how fast information surfaces online compared with Norton’s detection speed.

The second addition comes through “Social Media Monitoring,” which focuses on Facebook and Instagram business profiles.

Norton claims the system can flag signs of account takeover, malicious links, and suspicious behavior before the account owner notices.

For small businesses that rely on these platforms for visibility or sales, early warnings could reduce financial loss and reputation damage.

This type of protection also reaches influencers, who depend on their online presence to maintain partnerships and audience trust.

Given the rise in scams documented in Gen’s Q2 Threat Report, particularly fraudulent ads and fake support schemes, social media management is increasingly linked with cybersecurity rather than just branding or marketing.

Norton’s expansion shows that even very small enterprises now face risks once limited to large corporations.

Yet the effectiveness of these tools will depend on real-world speed, accuracy, and whether owners treat alerts as actionable signals rather than background noise.