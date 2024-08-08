How to watch Breaking at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

Breaking broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

B-Girl Nicka Dominika breaking, in baggy black pants and a green fleece, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos)
Watch Breaking at Olympics 2024 with the planet's most creative b-girls and b-boys ready to take the Place de la Concorde by storm. Below we have all the information on how to watch Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

It may not be quite what Pierre de Coubertin had in mind when he founded the modern Olympics in 1896, but everyone wants to watch Breaking's debut at the Games – expect the office chat to be all about power heads, turtles and footwork cats on Monday morning.

The focus of the judges will be on six categories, with the competitors' creativity, performativity, personality, technique, variety, and musicality all under scrutiny. The first two are the most important, with the 16 competitors battling each other head-to-head across qualifiers, a round robin, quarters, semis and then medal matches.

Japanese b-boy Shigeyuki 'Shigekix' Nakarai was one of the flag bearers for his nation in Paris. The US's Victor Montalvo is the men's world champion with Canada's Philip 'Phil Wizard' Kim another medal contender, while breaking gives Lithuania the chance for a first Olympic gold medal in 20 years with 17-year old Dominika 'Nicka' Banevič leading the field. Here's where to watch Breaking and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Breaking at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 9 – 10
  • Daily start: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Breaking Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Breaking at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic Breaking.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Breaking for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Breaking Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Breaking live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and E! in the US. It will also be featured and replayed on the NBC Primetime in Paris show at 5pm ET / 8pm PT on both days.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Breaking Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Breaking broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Breaking for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include Breaking free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Breaking at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Breaking takes place between August 9 – 10. Start times are at approximately 10am ET / 3pm BST each day, with the finals taking place from 3.15pm ET / 8.15pm BST.

The women's heats and final are on Friday, August 9, with the men's sessions on Saturday, August 10.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Breaking on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

