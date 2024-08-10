How to watch the Closing Ceremony at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Watch the Closing Ceremony at Olympics 2024 with the curtain coming down on a remarkable two weeks of elite sporting competition. Below we have all the information on how to watch the Closing Ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters free streams and start times.

After 329 events across 32 sports and 48 disciplines, the 2024 Paris Olympics comes to its close on Sunday night at the Stade de France. As ever, the Closing Ceremony gives participants and spectators alike the chance to reflect on a fortnight of hard-fought competition, glory and tears, while also looking ahead to the 2024 Paralympics and forthcoming Olympiad set for Los Angeles.

This year's show is called Records and, along with the traditional torch handover and parade of flags and athletes, there will be an assortment of performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists to wow those present in the stadium and the millions watching around the world on their TVs. Put together by artistic director Thomas Jolly, the Closing Ceremony promises to "offer spectators a truly immersive collective journey: a journey into the past, to the origins of the Games, but also into the future, and ultimately to a timeless universe".

And if that isn't all mouth-watering enough, it has also been confirmed that Tom Cruise will make a death-defying appearance at Closing Ceremony, too. He will rappel from the roof of the Stade de France as part of the show. Here's where to watch the Closing Ceremony and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Closing Ceremony at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, August 11
  • Start time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Closing Ceremony Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Closing Ceremony for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Olympic 2024 Closing Ceremony live streams in the US

The Closing Ceremony live stream from Olympics 2024 is on NBC and Peacock in the USA. There will also be a replay on NBC at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Olympic 2024 Closing Ceremony live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Closing Ceremony broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include Closing Ceremony free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Closing Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony in Paris takes place on Sunday, August 11. It's scheduled to start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

